Seahawks Rookie WR D'Wayne Eskridge Making Progress, Close to Returning

Sidelined for the entirety of training camp thus far, Eskridge looks to be making excellent progress in his return from a toe injury and could possibly return as early as next week, while a handful of other banged up Seahawks shouldn't be out for long after missing Wednesday's practice.

After missing the first seven practices of training camp, Seahawks receiver D'Wayne Eskridge looks to be closing on a return to the field.

Speaking with reporters following Wednesday's padded practice, coach Pete Carroll didn't provide a timeline for when Eskridge could be back in action. But thanks to some alterations on his footwear, the rookie wideout has made excellent progress with his big toe injury and ran pain free hours before practice.

"He and the equipment guys have figured some things out with shoes," Carroll said. "He ran really well this morning, so a really good, positive sign. He felt great about it and didn't feel a thing. We gotta build up some days of conditioning and start to figure out when we can get him back out."

Eskridge, a second-round pick out of Western Michigan, injured his toe during a walkthrough in OTAs back in June. He didn't participate in Seattle's three-day mandatory minicamp and even after a six week break until training camp, he was placed on the PUP list hours before the first practice on July 28.

Upon his return, Eskridge will compete against second-year receiver Freddie Swain as well as returning veteran Penny Hart for the No. 3 receiver role behind Pro Bowl talents DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He also should be in the mix for playing time on special teams, including as a kick and/or punt return specialist.

In other injury news, Carroll provided a less ideal update on running back Travis Homer, who remains on the PUP list with a calf issue. After re-aggravating the injury trying to come back too quickly a couple of times during the offseason, the Seahawks plan to take a cautious approach to make sure he is 100 percent this time around.

"It's just earning his way back out there with the workload he can handle," Carroll stated. "He's in phenomenal shape. He's just gotta get to where he's really confident in his legs and he can go, so we're kind of just playing off him for now... We just gotta get him ready to play football."

Along with Homer and Eskridge still being sidelined, linebackers Cody Barton (quad) and Jon Rhattigan (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday and could miss a few more days apiece. Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (shoulder) and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (groin) exited midway through practice, but according to Carroll, the team is hopeful both will return in quick order. Cornerback Damarious Randall also sat out with a tight groin for precautionary reasons and is expected to practice on Friday.