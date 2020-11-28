Seahawks Rule Out Brandon Shell, 5 Questionable to Play vs. Eagles

Despite having 10 days between games, the Seahawks have officially ruled out starting right tackle Brandon Shell for Monday's Week 12 matchup against the Eagles due to a sprained ankle.

Shell, who signed a two-year deal with Seattle back in March, suffered the injury during the second half of a 28-21 win over Arizona on November 19. Though he hasn't been sporting a walking boot on the field, he did not practice this week and still was hobbled to an extent by the injury.

With Shell sidelined, the Seahawks will turn to Cedric Ogbuehi, a sixth-year veteran who also joined the team as a free agent this offseason. The former first-round pick out of Texas A & M will make his first NFL start since 2017 when he started 13 games for the Bengals at left tackle.

Along with Shell, running back Travis Homer will also be inactive for a second straight game with an undisclosed wrist/thumb injury. Rookie DeeJay Dallas and fullback Nick Bellore could be utilized as replacement options as third down backs for Seattle.

Five players - cornerback D.J. Reed (foot), guard Jordan Simmons (calf), center Kyle Fuller (ankle), and receivers Freddie Swain (foot) and David Moore (hip) - have received questionable designations heading towards Monday's game. Each player missed practice time this week.

The biggest news from Saturday's final injury report may have been the players whose names weren't on it. Despite being limited at practice, running back Chris Carson, center Ethan Pocic, and cornerback Shaquill Griffin weren't given injury designations, confirming all three will suit up for the Seahawks against the Eagles.

Battling a mid-foot sprain, Carson has missed each of the past four games, while Griffin has also been sidelined for four games with a concussion and hamstring strain. As for Pocic, he sat out the past two games with a concussion and was replaced by Fuller and Damien Lewis in the starting lineup.