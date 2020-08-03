Seahawks Set to Experiment with Three Safety Looks in Training Camp

SEATTLE, WA - Following the addition of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, who was acquired from the Jets in a blockbuster trade on July 25, the Seahawks believe they have added one of the most versatile, talented defenders in all of the NFL to their team.

But while the arrival of Adams should instantly transform Seattle's defense, which struggled to a 22nd overall ranking in points given up last season, his presence alongside starting free safety Quandre Diggs creates further questions about Marquise Blair's future. After primarily playing on special teams as a rookie, the ex-Utah standout now has yet another roadblock in front of him that could keep him on the sidelines and cast some doubt about where he fits in 2020 and beyond.

However, speaking with reporters for the first time since training camps opened last week, coach Pete Carroll suggested the Seahawks would be experimenting on the practice field in coming weeks seeking creative ways to get Blair on the field with Diggs and Adams at the same time.

"We are really pumped about this camp to figure that part out," Carroll said. "For the most part, we have to figure out Marquise - he's the one who's going to get the opportunity to get in on the slot and do some stuff that puts him in a position to be really active and be part of the pressure packaging and some really aggressive part of the play."

Throughout the offseason, Carroll has mentioned on numerous occasions that the starting nickel cornerback role would be Ugo Amadi's to lose. But while he will see plenty of action in nickel packages, considering Blair's size, athleticism, and physicality, it's easy to see why Seattle would be intrigued by the idea of him seeing playing time there in sub-packages.

Heading into the 2019 NFL Draft, at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, Blair ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Then at Utah's pro day, he flashed elite change of direction skills to go with his straight-line speed by posting a 6.84-second 3-cone drill time, which was significantly faster than Amadi's 7.21 time.

Given Blair's aggressive mindset - he earned a reputation with the Utes for being one of the nation's hardest hitters, sometimes to a fault drawing targeting penalties - the Seahawks understandably want to deploy him near the line of scrimmage and let him play to his strengths. As a "big" nickel, he could cover slot receivers, tight ends, and running backs while playing some off the edge as a run defender and executing corner blitzes.

After struggling to master the playbook last season, such a transition would allow Blair to receive invaluable reps contributing on defense while putting a bit less on his plate from a mental standpoint as he develops at his own pace.

With Blair's role still to be determined, Seattle will also have to figure out how to best utilize Adams, who has seen snaps at strong safety, free safety, linebacker, and EDGE rusher during three prior seasons in New York. He's the textbook definition of a Swiss army knife, which provides Carroll and his staff immense flexibility schematically.

"As we add Jamal into the program here, there's so many things that he does well," Carroll remarked. "We're excited about fitting that together as we move forward."

While some coaches may not feel comfortable trying to maximize Adams' diverse skill set, Carroll has helped develop some of the best safeties in NFL history. At USC, he coached up Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu and once he came to Seattle, he played a key role in Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor becoming All-Pro talents in the "Legion of Boom."

Reflecting on several of the elite safeties he's had the privilege of working with over the years, Carroll sees aspects of those other greats in Adams' game.

"I see traits of Jamal in all of those guys. He can do everything we want a guy to do. He's most dynamic as an aggressive player where he has a chance to make plays and be around the line of scrimmage and around coverage and in pressure situations, so he's really good at all of that."

As one of the NFL's ultimate chess pieces, Carroll will love moving the interchangeable Adams all over the place within the confines of Seattle's defense. Whether blitzing off the edge or dropping into a two-deep look, he's constantly going to be put in a position to use his rare instincts to read plays before they happen.

In center field, the ball-hawking Diggs will remain cemented in the lineup at free safety, where he thrived with three interceptions in just five games after being acquired from the Lions last October. Teaming up with Adams and with Blair waiting in the wings, the trio of safeties could be the best in the sport if potential is realized.

Since the Seahawks still haven't been on the practice field due to COVID-19, Carroll isn't sure at this point where all the pieces of the puzzle will fit just yet. But as evidenced by the big smile beaming on his face on Monday, the mad scientist has already imagined the possibilities and can't wait to see how things play out later this month.

"I'm thrilled to be putting this thing together. We won't know for some time now, but I can picture it and I can't wait to see this come to life."