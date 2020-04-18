Seahawks Set to Retain All 4 Restricted Free Agents

With the deadline for other teams to present an offer sheet passing on Friday, the Seahawks will retain all four of their restricted free agents for the upcoming season.

Among those who received qualifying offers from Seattle last month, tight end Jacob Hollister posted an image on Instagram of him signing his second-round tender. The fourth-year player will be set to earn $3.259 million non-guaranteed in 2020.

Aside from Hollister the Seahawks also placed original round tenders on center Joey Hunt, defensive end Branden Jackson, and receiver David Moore. All three players will make $2.133 million under the one-year pact.

Finishing third on Seattle's roster with 349 receiving yards in just 11 games last season, Hollister will split reps with recently signed veteran Greg Olsen and Will Dissly. Given his athleticism and route running ability, there's a strong chance he will see more snaps spread out wide in the slot to capitalize on his strengths.

Formerly drafted in the seventh round out of tiny East Central University, Moore took a slight step back in 2019 after a strong second season. He caught 17 passes for 301 yards and scored two touchdowns during the regular season and produced two receptions for 57 yards in the Seahawks two playoff games.

Replacing starting center Justin Britt, who tore his ACL in Week 8 at Atlanta, Joey Hunt started Seattle's final 10 games, including both postseason contests. He showed off his toughness battling through a hairline fracture in his fibula and will compete against B.J. Finney for the backup center role.

As the only defensive restricted free agent on the Seahawks roster, Jackson will return for a fourth season with the team after logging a career-high 418 defensive snaps in 2019. In a rotational role, he finished with 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two passes defensed in 15 games.