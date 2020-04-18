SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Set to Retain All 4 Restricted Free Agents

Corbin Smith

With the deadline for other teams to present an offer sheet passing on Friday, the Seahawks will retain all four of their restricted free agents for the upcoming season.

Among those who received qualifying offers from Seattle last month, tight end Jacob Hollister posted an image on Instagram of him signing his second-round tender. The fourth-year player will be set to earn $3.259 million non-guaranteed in 2020.

Aside from Hollister the Seahawks also placed original round tenders on center Joey Hunt, defensive end Branden Jackson, and receiver David Moore. All three players will make $2.133 million under the one-year pact.

Finishing third on Seattle's roster with 349 receiving yards in just 11 games last season, Hollister will split reps with recently signed veteran Greg Olsen and Will Dissly. Given his athleticism and route running ability, there's a strong chance he will see more snaps spread out wide in the slot to capitalize on his strengths.

Formerly drafted in the seventh round out of tiny East Central University, Moore took a slight step back in 2019 after a strong second season. He caught 17 passes for 301 yards and scored two touchdowns during the regular season and produced two receptions for 57 yards in the Seahawks two playoff games.

Replacing starting center Justin Britt, who tore his ACL in Week 8 at Atlanta, Joey Hunt started Seattle's final 10 games, including both postseason contests. He showed off his toughness battling through a hairline fracture in his fibula and will compete against B.J. Finney for the backup center role.

As the only defensive restricted free agent on the Seahawks roster, Jackson will return for a fourth season with the team after logging a career-high 418 defensive snaps in 2019. In a rotational role, he finished with 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two passes defensed in 15 games.

Comments (1)
Japan808Seahawk
Japan808Seahawk

Seattle was wise to retain theses RFA’s, I can see Hollister continuing to provide much needed TE play until Disney returns to full strength. Joey can fill the center position if we have some continuity issues with Finney. We all like Brit, but we need the salary relief to pursue DE to fill our most present need. Side note, looking forward to the exciting competition on the online in the preseason which should include the additional OT through next weeks draft.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Bulk Up the Trenches in Latest Seven-Round Mock Draft

Using a draft strategy similar to 2017, John Schneider and the Seahawks trade down twice before making a pick, eventually loading up on plenty of talent on both the offensive and defensive line.

Nick Lee

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Hosting Three-Day Virtual Party for 2020 Draft

Corbin Smith

Virtual NFL Draft Could Thwart Seahawks Trade Down Ambitions

Few teams enjoy conducting draft week trades more than the Seahawks. But with general managers, coaches, and scouts forced to work remotely amid the COVID-19 crisis, pulling off such trades could be far more difficult next week.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks NFL Draft Primer: Defensive Ends/EDGE

With Jadeveon Clowney unsigned, Seattle remains in the hunt for defensive end help. Which prospects could be the right fit in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Corbin Smith

Benson Mayowa almost returned the past two seasons to Seattle.

Corbin Smith

Locked On Seahawks (4/16/20) - Which Safeties Could Seattle Target in 2020 NFL Draft?

Seattle looks set at the safety position for now, but several mid-to-late round prospects could be intriguing options to develop in the long-term. Which players should fans keep an eye on as possible targets next week?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks RBs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny Would Benefit From Modified NFL Schedule

As a result of the coronavirus, the NFL has reportedly begun discussing plans for an abbreviated 2020 season. If a delay to Week 1 is needed, then Seattle's running game could definitely benefit from the additional time off.

Thomas Hall10

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks CB Ugo Amadi Vows to Ramp Up Aggressiveness After 'Timid' Rookie Season

After earning valuable defensive snaps late in the regular season into the playoffs for Seattle, Amadi hopes to take better advantage of his opportunities as a projected starter at nickel cornerback in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Leki Fotu

Seeking a replacement for Al Woods at nose tackle, the massive Fotu would give Seattle's defense an immovable object in the middle of the trenches capable of creating havoc in the backfield as a run defender.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 2010s All-Decade Team: Offensive Line

Featuring a smorgasbord of mauling run blockers, which tackles, guards, and centers construct the offensive line for Seattle's 2010 All-Decade squad?

Rob Rang