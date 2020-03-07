Seahawks Should Use 3-3-5 Nickel Package to Get Most Out of Defense

The NFL offseason offers time to reflect on what worked last season and what changes must take place to improve for the next season. While the Seahawks maintain the stability of a long-term coach, general manager, and franchise quarterback, their defensive strategy may need some switching up in order to stay near the top of the ever-so-competitive NFC West.

Considering the pieces they currently have, and the ones they could have by draft day, the Seahawks could make another Super Bowl run by incorporating more 3-3-5 formation looks into their defensive game planning next season.

In the past, Seattle has utilized a 4-3 formation, which has been the standard since head coach Pete Carroll took the helm in 2010. Every coach has individual preferences, and Carroll has been partial to playing a 4-3 since his time as a defensive coordinator for the 49ers. Over the past few years, the 4-3 base has progressively given way to nickel packages, which feature five defensive backs on the field instead of four. Last season proved to be an exception to the rule, as Seattle played base defense more than 50 percent of the time and no other NFL team used it more than 30 percent of the time.

While increasing the number of defenders in coverage with an additional defensive back along with three linebackers on the field, a 3-3-5 scheme would leave only three defensive linemen to counter five offensive linemen - but that’s where the flexibility comes into play.

Last year, Carroll rarely used nickel packages with a slot cornerback on the field, which meant the linebackers had more on their plate in coverage. Bobby Wagner has been a shining example of the type of linebacker the Seahawks need - really, the type of linebacker any team needs to be successful in today's game. The six-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in tackles at 159, but his impact isn’t reflected just in tackle numbers: because of his vast array of abilities, there's a reason he's been a First-Team All-Pro five times.

Wagner offers the athleticism to blitz or drop back in coverage, a trait he shares with linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who gave the Seahawks a ton of versatility as both an edge rusher and coverage linebacker the past two years. The three linebackers in this formation can help the defensive line filling gaps against the run, can blitz up the middle or off the edge, or assist in coverage against slot receivers, running backs, and tight ends. With the right acquisitions in coming weeks, the Seahawks can better utilize their talent to build a formidable shape-shifting defense for a changing game.

As any Seahawks fan knows, and probably complains about on social media on both sides of the ball, Carroll's team has made stopping the run top preference on defense. And after eight playoff runs in the past decade, it seems that strategy works rather well for them.

However, Carroll and his staff must know passing is what wins games in this league, and not having enough skilled cornerbacks on the field means getting beat by speedy receivers in the short-to-intermediate passing game and giving up embarrassing touchdowns. Two cornerbacks and two safeties no longer seems to be enough most of the time, which is why Justin Coleman was a perfect piece to the transitioning Seahawks puzzle in 2018.

A talented nickel cornerback, Coleman covered opposing slot receivers effectively and also brought value as a blitzer from the position. Slot receivers are not to be underestimated and are extremely valuable in the NFL today. the best ones create matchup problems and rarely are matched up against their opponent's best cornerback, which explains how crafty Patriots receiver Julian Edelman managed to snag a Super Bowl MVP against a formidable Rams defense two years ago.

Of course, defense-oriented Lions coach Matt Patricia stole Coleman in free agency last year with a record-breaking contract, leaving a vacancy the Seahawks struggled to fill throughout the 2019 season.

After a failed stint by veteran Jamar Taylor, Ugo Amadi stepped up late in the season as a replacement slot corner, which Carroll addressed while fielding questions at the NFL combine last week.

“I thought Ugo [Amadi] did a nice job at the spot at the end of the year,” Carroll said. “He gave us a certain style of player there - a smaller guy, real quick, and a very smart, very good zone player.”

While Amadi is a sufficient slot corner who may have some upside at the position, he spent last year not only competing for snaps against Taylor, but also against Kendricks, who gave Seattle a huge lift rushing the passer thanks to his blitzing prowess from the SAM linebacker position. Coming off a torn ACL and heading to free agency, it remains to be seen if he'll be back next year.

Still, Carroll hinted at trying out various formations, including ones with Kendricks covering slots out of base looks, in addition to other players vying for the spot. The situation is fluid right now and it's far too early to know how schematics will shake out.

“We’ll continue to make that spot competitive with different styles of guys to see what they offer us,” he said. “Wait and see what we’re thinking there, but I like to have different styles of guys.”

Although Carroll believes they don’t need a new player in the slot and he's confident in Amadi's abilities moving forward, they Seahawks are keeping their eyes open for anyone who can compete for the job.

“Nobody really owns the spot yet - it’s really Ugo’s to lose right now.” Carroll said. “He’s going to be under siege now, he’s going to have to really work hard to keep it, which is what the competition is all about.”

Both Amadi and Kendricks would feature well in a 3-3-5 formation, and coming off of knee surgery, Kendricks should be inexpensive to re-sign if healthy. Even if he doesn't return, Shaquem Griffin and Cody Barton could be viable candidates to fill that role and offer similar pass rushing upside.

That leads us to a monumental defensive decision Seattle must make in coming weeks: whether to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney or let him walk in free agency.

It may seem ludicrous to suggest the Seahawks let such a talented player walk, but is he good enough to justify breaking the bank for? The Seahawks made a bold move in acquiring the former first overall selection, who has been more disruptive than his lack of quarterback sacks illustrate. Clowney has been unabashed in his affection for Seattle, and Carroll clearly wants to keep him on the team - but as talented as Clowney is, he may not be the best fit for the future of the defense.

Clowney made his claim to fame playing in a 3-4 defense in Houston, rushing opposite J.J. Watt, a future Hall of Famer. Pass rushing tandems make all the difference in slowing down NFL offenses, as blocking both of those players proved challenging for most opponents. On the Seahawks, Clowney played defensive end, which has some substantial differences from his former outside linebacker role.

Defensive linemen must be incredibly strong at the point of attack and develop pass rushing plans coming from a three-point stance. With the Texans, Clowney was accustomed to using his strength and athleticism to barrel past linemen to chase after quarterbacks. He blitzed as a standup linebacker in the middle frequently, creating matchup issues for guards and centers. Though he's an extremely talented player, considering his scheme fit and cap space cost, it may be better for him and the team to part ways unless the team finds more creative ways to use him.

That leads back to the idea of the 3-3-5 scheme being used more next season. Seattle could use bigger, stronger defensive ends such as Quinton Jefferson, Rasheem Green, and L.J. Collier lined up in 4-tech alignment head up on the tackle, while Poona Ford and an outside free agent signing could rush from the nose tackle position. Clowney could be used as a linebacker in those packages, moving around the formation to create problems for opponents rushing from a variety of spots.

With nearly $45 million in cap space to use in free agency and the draft upcoming, the Seahawks can invest in burly defensive linemen, versatile, athletic hybrid linebackers to compliment Wagner, and pursue cornerback depth to help out safety Quandre Diggs and company in the defensive backfield.

Moving into next season, it remains to be seen how frequently Seattle will stick with its base defense. Personnel changes could lead to far more nickel again in 2020, with Amadi receiving the bulk of the slot cornerback snaps, but if Kendricks is re-signed or a replacement emerges, Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. should have no shortage of scheme options to make the defense less predictable.

Having versatile players is key to building a quality defense, especially as more teams transition to no-huddle offenses to keep opponents off balance. At the peak of the "Legion of Boom," Seattle didn't have to worry about mixing things up too much, but those times are long gone.

Keeping that in mind, the Seahawks need to look closely at the players currently on the roster and strongly consider mixing in the 3-3-5 as a significant part of their strategic arsenal. With a few savvy moves in free agency or the draft to add another stout nose tackle, an athletic EDGE hybrid defender, and competition for the slot, the scheme could play a major role in improving the team's 26th ranked defense.