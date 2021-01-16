Seahawks Sign 13 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

Seattle has moved quickly to retain most of its practice squad, re-signing 12 players who ended the 2020 season with the team, including receiver Penny Hart and defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore.

With their 2020 season in the books, the Seahawks have quickly addressed their first order of business entering the offseason by agreeing to terms with 13 players on reserve/future contracts.

Aside from defensive tackle Myles Adams, who was released from the practice squad last month, all 12 other players finished the season on Seattle's practice squad.

Among the most notable players signed to future deals by the Seahawks, receiver Penny Hart will return to the team after dressing in 13 regular season games, finishing with four special teams tackles, one reception for three yards, and one rush for 19 yards. Defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, an undrafted rookie out of Iowa, made his NFL debut in the team's 30-20 Wild Card loss to the Rams, finishing with six tackles in the contest. Two players who were drafted by the team - quarterback Alex McGough and receiver John Ursua - will also be under contract for offseason workouts.

Here's a full list of Seattle's future/reserve signings:

T Tommy Champion

QB Danny Etling

WR Aaron Fuller

WR Penny Hart

CB Gavin Heslop

DT Cedrick Lattimore

C Brad Lundblade

TE Tyler Mabry

QB Alex McGough

CB Jordan Miller

WR Cody Thompson

WR John Ursua

DT Myles Adams