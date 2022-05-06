Skip to main content

Seahawks Sign 4 Draft Picks, 14 Undrafted Free Agents Prior to Rookie Minicamp

Prior to the start of rookie minicamp, Seattle signed 18 players, including four late-round draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents.

Mere hours before kicking off their annual rookie minicamp at the VMAC, the Seahawks have signed four 2022 draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents.

Taking care of Seattle's late-round selections, fifth-round picks Tariq Woolen and Tyreke Smith as well as seventh-round picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young all signed their four-year slotted rookie deals. First-round pick Charles Cross, second-round picks Boye Mafe and Ken Walker III, third-round pick Abraham Lucas, and fourth-round pick Coby Bryant have yet to sign.

In addition to Woolen, Smith, Melton, and Young signing the dotted line, the Seahawks added several priority undrafted free agents at positions they did not address during the draft. Among notable signings, quarterback Levi Lewis threw a school-record 74 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions at Louisiana, leading the Ragin' Cajuns to a program-best 13-1 record in 2021. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.

Seattle also shored up depth in the interior offensive line by signing guard Shamarious Gilmore, who logged more than 4,000 career snaps and earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors at Georgia State. On defense, off-ball linebacker Levi Jones produced 45 tackles, 6.0 sacks, and eight tackles for loss for North Carolina State last season, while Virginia Tech safety Joey Blount registered 86 tackles and three interceptions in 2021.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here's a full list of undrafted free agents signed by the Seahawks:

  • Joey Blount, FS, Virginia
  • Bubba Bolden, SS, Miami
  • Cade Brewer, TE, Texas
  • Shamarious Gilmore, G, Georgia State
  • Matt Gotel, DT, West Florida
  • Jake Herslow, WR, Houston
  • Levi Jones, LB, North Carolina State
  • Levi Lewis, QB, Louisiana-Lafayette
  • John Mitchell, TE, Florida Atlantic
  • Scott Nelson, SS, Wisconsin
  • Josh Onujiogu, LB, Framingham State
  • Demetris Robertson, WR, Auburn
  • Josh Valentine-Turner, CB, Florida International
  • Deontai Williams, SS, Nebraska

cincinnati_bryant_coby_2
GM Report

By the Numbers: Advanced Analytics Results For Seahawks' 2022 Draft Class

By Matty F. Brown7 minutes ago
washstate_lucas_abe_2
Seahawks News

Staying in State, Abraham Lucas Psyched to Play For Hometown Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith40 minutes ago
K.J. Wright
Seahawks News

K.J. Wright Wants to 'Come Back' to Seattle, Finish Career With Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith14 hours ago
Coby Bryant
Seahawks News

A 'Culture Changer,' Seahawks CB Coby Bryant In Good Company With Jim Thorpe Award

By Nick Lee18 hours ago
USATSI_17485839
GM Report

Analysis: Way-Too-Early Look at Quarterback Options For Seahawks in 2023 NFL Draft

By Ty Dane Gonzalez21 hours ago
Ben Burr-Kirven
Seahawks News

Injured Seahawks Linebackers On Road to Recovery

By Corbin K. Smith22 hours ago
cross
GM Report

Analysis: Assessing Seahawks' Offensive Depth Chart Following 2022 NFL Draft

By Corbin K. Smith23 hours ago
Dareke Young
Seahawks News

Versatile Dareke Young Aiming to Make Successful Jump to NFL From Division II With Seahawks

By Corbin K. SmithMay 4, 2022