Seahawks Sign 4 Draft Picks, 14 Undrafted Free Agents Prior to Rookie Minicamp

Prior to the start of rookie minicamp, Seattle signed 18 players, including four late-round draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents.

Mere hours before kicking off their annual rookie minicamp at the VMAC, the Seahawks have signed four 2022 draft picks and 14 undrafted free agents.

Taking care of Seattle's late-round selections, fifth-round picks Tariq Woolen and Tyreke Smith as well as seventh-round picks Bo Melton and Dareke Young all signed their four-year slotted rookie deals. First-round pick Charles Cross, second-round picks Boye Mafe and Ken Walker III, third-round pick Abraham Lucas, and fourth-round pick Coby Bryant have yet to sign.

In addition to Woolen, Smith, Melton, and Young signing the dotted line, the Seahawks added several priority undrafted free agents at positions they did not address during the draft. Among notable signings, quarterback Levi Lewis threw a school-record 74 touchdowns and just 18 interceptions at Louisiana, leading the Ragin' Cajuns to a program-best 13-1 record in 2021. He also rushed for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in his college career.

Seattle also shored up depth in the interior offensive line by signing guard Shamarious Gilmore, who logged more than 4,000 career snaps and earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honors at Georgia State. On defense, off-ball linebacker Levi Jones produced 45 tackles, 6.0 sacks, and eight tackles for loss for North Carolina State last season, while Virginia Tech safety Joey Blount registered 86 tackles and three interceptions in 2021.

Here's a full list of undrafted free agents signed by the Seahawks: