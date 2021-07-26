Seahawks Sign WR Darece Roberson, Work Out QB Sean Mannion

After a quiet few weeks, the Seahawks are back to roster churning. On Monday, they added more receiving and special teams depth and worked out some potential competition for backup quarterback Geno Smith.

In the buildup to the start of training camp on Wednesday, the Seahawks are doing a bit of house cleaning. Late Monday afternoon, reports have come down that the team has signed one player and worked out another of note.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle has signed receiver Darece Roberson. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Roberson played his college ball at Division II school Wayne State from 2016-2019. In that time, he recorded 1,767 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on 92 receptions and served as a return specialist on both kickoffs and punts.

This past spring, Roberson participated in Florida Atlantic's pro day and posted a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time. His efforts earned him a contract from the Cardinals in mid April, though he'd go on to be cut by the team just a month later after participating in rookie minicamp. Now he joins a Seahawks team that has a lot of bodies in their receiving group but could use more competition in the return game.

The Seahawks also hosted quarterback Sean Mannion for a workout, per ESPN's Adam Caplan. Fans may be familiar with Mannion from his time with the Rams, who drafted him in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Most recently serving as a backup to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Mannion has two NFL starts under his belt and 13 total appearances. In that small sample size, he's completed 45 of his 74 pass attempts for 384 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Interestingly, Seattle already has four quarterbacks on its roster: Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Alex McGough and Danny Etling. And Mannion's experience as a 53-man roster mainstay with the Rams and Vikings could indicate a desire from the team to manufacture more competition for Smith to backup Wilson.

Mannion remains unsigned for now, but the Seahawks made room for Roberson by releasing cornerback Saivion Smith. Their roster remains at 90 players.