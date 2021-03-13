Seahawks Tender Versatile S Ryan Neal

After coming through in the clutch to replace Jamal Adams for four games last season, Neal will return in 2021 ready to compete for a reserve role once again.

Coming off a surprising 2020 campaign, the Seahawks have tendered exclusive rights free agent Ryan Neal, locking him up for the 2021 season.

Neal, 25, initially didn't make Seattle's 53-man roster out of training camp and admitted to reporters he considered quitting football after the team cut him in September. However, he decided against retiring and re-signed with the practice squad.

Then in Week 3 against the Cowboys, with Neal promoted to the game day roster due to an injury to fellow safety Lano Hill, he was forced into action replacing an injured Jamal Adams in the fourth quarter. He wound up reeling in a game-ending interception in the end zone, helping the Seahawks escape with a 38-31 victory.

With Adams sidelined with a groin strain, Neal started the next four games at strong safety for Seattle. Filling in admirably for the All-Pro defender, he produced 28 tackles, an interception, and three passes defensed during that span, proving himself capable as a tackler and in coverage.

Even after Adams returned to the lineup, Neal continued to make an impact when given opportunities to play. He saw limited action in dime packages with six defensive backs, including deflecting a pass against the Giants in Week 13 that led to an interception for Quandre Diggs, while also blocking a punt on special teams.

Playing in a career-high 13 games, Neal wrapped up the season with 44 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defensed, and three tackles for loss.

Though Adams and Diggs will both be returning next season, Neal should still have a chance to carve out a role as a situational defender for the Seahawks. The 6-foot-3 defender also has prior experience at cornerback and could potentially compete for playing time at that position as well.

Along with Neal, the Seahawks have also tendered exclusive rights free agent defensive tackle Bryan Mone and center Kyle Fuller.