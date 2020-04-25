Seahawks Trade Up in Second Round, Select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

Trading up in the second round for the second straight year, the Seahawks have finally landed themselves a pass rusher.

Sliding up 11 picks via a trade with the Jets to acquire pick No. 48, Seattle selected Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor. In exchange, they dealt away pick No. 59 in the second round and pick No. 101 in the third round.

Considered one of the best edge rushers in the SEC, the 6-foot-4, 267-pound Taylor played through injury as a senior, but he still produced 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss for the Volunteers while also serving as a team captain. As a junior, he recorded 8.0 sacks and forced three fumbles.

Taylor offers prior experience playing linebacker, but he should play the LEO defensive end position for the Seahawks, where his burst off the line should be a welcome addition for a defense that finished second-to-last in sacks in 2019.

Much like Seattle's first pick on Thursday, Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks, Taylor spent four years on campus for the Volunteers. With plenty of game experience under his belt, he should be better-prepared to hit the ground running whenever the NFL is allowed to resume on-field activity.

Following the trade, Seattle now holds just four picks for the rest of the 2020 NFL Draft, including pick No. 64 in the second round.