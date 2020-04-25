SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Trade Up in Second Round, Select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

Corbin Smith

Trading up in the second round for the second straight year, the Seahawks have finally landed themselves a pass rusher.

Sliding up 11 picks via a trade with the Jets to acquire pick No. 48, Seattle selected Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor. In exchange, they dealt away pick No. 59 in the second round and pick No. 101 in the third round.

Considered one of the best edge rushers in the SEC, the 6-foot-4, 267-pound Taylor played through injury as a senior, but he still produced 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss for the Volunteers while also serving as a team captain. As a junior, he recorded 8.0 sacks and forced three fumbles.

Taylor offers prior experience playing linebacker, but he should play the LEO defensive end position for the Seahawks, where his burst off the line should be a welcome addition for a defense that finished second-to-last in sacks in 2019.

Much like Seattle's first pick on Thursday, Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks, Taylor spent four years on campus for the Volunteers. With plenty of game experience under his belt, he should be better-prepared to hit the ground running whenever the NFL is allowed to resume on-field activity.

Following the trade, Seattle now holds just four picks for the rest of the 2020 NFL Draft, including pick No. 64 in the second round.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Japan808Seahawk
Japan808Seahawk

Solid pick! Taylor is raw but explosive. Although I was very surprised with the Brooks pick,...... actually I was not happy as a Seahawks Fan. It gave me such a deflated feeling as the build up to this years Draft in the midst of Covid19 had me needing the positives I anticipated and needed. Now looking at the first two picks,... I can visualize that Brooks and Taylor being productive. These two were not at all spoken of in any mock drafts for us,..... JS may have found something behind the curtain. For me,.. it’s paramount that L. J. Collier find the field and display his power, strength and heavy hands in order for our Dline to take the necessary steps to move forward.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

by

HoneyBadger

Seahawks Draft Clues have started!

Corbin Smith

by

gohawks48

First Round Pick Jordyn Brooks Adds Versatility, Toughness to Seahawks Defense

Few suspected Seattle would draft a linebacker early, let alone with its first pick at No. 27 overall. But by picking the best player on their draft board, the Seahawks can't wait to add Brooks to their defense.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

While a Surprise, Jordyn Brooks Certainly Fits Seahawks

Selecting anyone at No. 27 overall was a surprise, in itself, for the Seahawks. But an inside linebacker? What was John Schneider thinking?

Rob Rang

2020 NFL Draft: 5 Nickel Cornerbacks Seahawks Should Consider

As things stand, Seattle's slot cornerback role is Ugo Amadi's to lose. But analyst Matty Brown thinks the Seahawks should bring in competition for him, outlining five possible NFL Draft targets.

Matty F. Brown

12 Players Seahawks Should Target on Day Two of 2020 NFL Draft

Seattle shocked everyone in the first round by not only staying at No. 27 overall, but using its native pick on a linebacker. With several bigger needs left to address, John Schneider should look closely at these 10 options on day two.

Corbin Smith

Schneider: Seahawks Attempted to Trade Down Before Drafting Jordyn Brooks

Seattle looked destined to trade down or out of the first round for a ninth consecutive draft. But then, John Schneider's former employer had other ideas, throwing a wrench in the team's plans before selecting Brooks.

Corbin Smith

by

gohawks48

Seahawks Not 'Closing the Door' on Jadeveon Clowney Returning

Clowney hasn't received the type of market he envisioned and he's been forced to lower his demands. While he still remains a free agent, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll aren't ready to officially move on from him just yet.

Thomas Hall10

by

billso