Skip to main content

Seahawks Work Out Free Agent QB James Morgan

With Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling for the starting job, Seattle appears to have interest in bringing in competition for Jacob Eason.

Enjoying an off day after two physical padded training camp practices, the Seahawks kicked the tires on a veteran quarterback on Thursday.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Seattle brought free agent signal caller James Morgan in for a workout. While he reportedly threw well, he left without a contract and remains unsigned for now.

Morgan, 25, entered the league as a fourth round pick for the Jets in 2020. He appeared in three preseason games last August, completing 19 out of 35 pass attempts for 208 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, before being waived after the exhibition finale.

Two days after being released, the Panthers signed Morgan to their practice squad and he stayed with the team into November before being cut. He spent brief stints with the Steelers, Jets, and Colts practice squads over the final two months before signing a reserve/future deal with Indianapolis. He was released in May.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot-4, 229-pound Morgan originally began his college career at Bowling Green, throwing for 3,342 yards and 25 touchdowns in three seasons with the program before transferring to Florida International. Interestingly, he succeeded Alex McGough, who the Seahawks drafted in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In two seasons under center for the Panthers, Morgan blossomed with 5,312 yards and 40 passing touchdowns, leading the program to back-to-back bowl games. He received an invite to the East/West Shrine Bowl and threw a touchdown pass in the all-star showcase before earning an NFL combine invite.

Seattle currently has three quarterbacks under contract with Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling to replace Russell Wilson as the team's new starter and Jacob Eason sitting in a distant third in the competition. While Morgan's workout does not mean a quarterback signing is imminent, the organization clearly has interest in adding another camp arm to the mix and may look at other free agent signal callers in coming days.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) celebrates with wide receiver Freddie Swain (14) after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

New Seahawks QB Drew Lock Raves About Star WR DK Metcalf

By Matt Galatzan4 hours ago
chad-wheeler
Seahawks News

Seahawks Chad Wheeler Violates Court Order

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
USATSI_18488495
Seahawks News

Observations From Seahawks Sixth Training Camp Practice: DeeJay Dallas Shines in Physical Session

By Corbin K. Smith18 hours ago
Freddie Swain
Seahawks News

DK, Lockett & Who? Seahawks Coach Evaluates 'Good Competition' for No. 3 WR Spot

By Daniel FlickAug 3, 2022 3:17 PM EDT
Drew Lock
Seahawks News

Seahawks TE Noah Fant Compares Drew Lock to MVP Quarterback

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 3, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Drew Lock (2) return to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Why is Geno Smith Getting More First Team QB Reps Than Drew Lock?

By Matt GalatzanAug 3, 2022 12:26 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Jake Curhan (74) sits on the bench during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

Battle-Tested Jake Curhan Holding His Own in Seahawks' Right Tackle Competition

By Corbin K. SmithAug 3, 2022 12:14 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant (8) jogs to the locker room following minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field
Seahawks News

Rising Star in Seattle?: Seahawks Rookie CB Coby Bryant Turning Heads

By Logan MacdonaldAug 3, 2022 10:04 AM EDT