Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Runs 100-Meter Dash in 10.36 Seconds

Though Metcalf finished last in his heat and didn't qualify for Olympic trials, the 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver looked like he belonged against world-class sprinters, exhibiting incredible speed for a man of his size.

While DK Metcalf didn't quite qualify for the finals or Olympic trials, the Seahawks star receiver turned in an impressive performance competing in the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field Golden Games on Sunday.

Running in the second heat, Metcalf came rocketing out of the chute in lane No. 2 and initially looked like he had a chance to finish in the upper half of the field. Unfortunately, he ran out of gas down the final home stretch, crossing the finish line in 10.36 seconds and finishing last in his heat.

Nonetheless, Metcalf's time at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds should be viewed as a remarkable feat. He hung in tough with elite sprinters and finished a respectable 15th out of 17 runners who competed in Sunday's event, faring better than most track experts could have anticipated.

Ato Boldon, a former U.S. Olympic sprinter who called the race for NBC Sports, came away impressed with Metcalf's race considering his size and the competition he faced off against. Seeing how well he performed, he made an argument that other NFL speedsters should be willing to give competitive sprinting a shot.

“This should encourage every fast NFL guy,” Boldon said. “Tyreek Hill, are you listening? This should encourage every fast NFL guy that the Olympic trials are not that far away.”

Metcalf originally was dared by the USA Track and Field Twitter account to test his speed against elite competition after he made on the most incredible plays of the 2020 season chasing down Cardinals safety Budda Baker after an interception. As the All-Pro receiver learned on Sunday, however, the athletes on the track are on a whole other level compared to NFL speed.

“I’m just happy to be here, excited to have the opportunity, thank God for the opportunity to run against world-class athletes like this," Metcalf said after the race concluded. "Just to test my speed against world-class athletes like this... They do this for a living. This is very different from football speed.”

As far as whether or not Metcalf has any future plans in track, he seems to be done for at least the time being with his focus being on football, indicating he has "minicamp to go to" with the Seahawks in the near future.