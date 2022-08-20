Seahawks Guard Damien Lewis 'Very Fortunate' to Avoid Major Injury

Following his exit from Thursday night's preseason loss to the Chicago Bears due to what looked to be a serious injury, Seattle Seahawks starting guard Damien Lewis seems to have dodged a bullet.

Lewis was forced to leave the game after having his leg rolled up on during a first down run by DeeJay Dallas, and was taken off the field on a cart with his right leg in an air cast and was promptly ruled out with an ankle injury.

However, according to head coach Pete Carroll, the prognosis on Lewis is much more positive than initially expected.

“We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all of that, but all of the X-rays were negative. We were very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that, maybe surprised by the results, but we’re thrilled about it as well.”

Lewis, a third-year guard out of LSU, has started 29 games at left and right guard during his first two NFL seasons.

As a rookie in 2020, he received All-Rookie Team recognition from the Pro Football Writers Association and earned a top-10 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Injuries hindered his performance a bit in his sophomore season, but he still started 13 games in the trenches.

If Lewis misses extended time, fourth-year guard Phil Haynes will step in as his replacement across from veteran Gabe Jackson. The former fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest played well in a pair of starts late last season at each guard spot and re-signed on a restricted free agent tender in March.

