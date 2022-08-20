Skip to main content

Seahawks Guard Damien Lewis 'Very Fortunate' to Avoid Major Injury

According to Pete Carroll, Seahawks guard Damien Lewis dodged a big injury bullet on Thursday

Following his exit from Thursday night's preseason loss to the Chicago Bears due to what looked to be a serious injury, Seattle Seahawks starting guard Damien Lewis seems to have dodged a bullet.

Lewis was forced to leave the game after having his leg rolled up on during a first down run by DeeJay Dallas, and was taken off the field on a cart with his right leg in an air cast and was promptly ruled out with an ankle injury. 

However, according to head coach Pete Carroll, the prognosis on Lewis is much more positive than initially expected. 

“We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all of that, but all of the X-rays were negative. We were very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that, maybe surprised by the results, but we’re thrilled about it as well.”

Lewis, a third-year guard out of LSU, has started 29 games at left and right guard during his first two NFL seasons. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As a rookie in 2020, he received All-Rookie Team recognition from the Pro Football Writers Association and earned a top-10 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Injuries hindered his performance a bit in his sophomore season, but he still started 13 games in the trenches.

If Lewis misses extended time, fourth-year guard Phil Haynes will step in as his replacement across from veteran Gabe Jackson. The former fourth-round pick out of Wake Forest played well in a pair of starts late last season at each guard spot and re-signed on a restricted free agent tender in March.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

USATSI_18867771
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Still 'Really Sick' Says Pete Carroll

By Matt Galatzan
coby bryant 33
Seahawks News

'Different Level': Pete Carroll on How Seahawks DB Coby Bryant Stood Out

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_18488649
Seahawks News

Seahawks to Win? Need Top Two RBs Healthy

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_18889986
Game Day

Instant Reaction: Bears Embarrass Dysfunctional Seahawks in 27-11 Preseason Defeat

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_18889664
Seahawks News

Seahawks Fall to Bears 27-11 In Preseason Game 2

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_18889559
Game Day

Halftime Observations: Hindered By Special Teams Miscues, Seahawks Trail Bears 17-0

By Corbin K. Smith
Damien Lewis
Seahawks News

Seahawks G Damien Lewis Exits Preseason Game With Leg Injury

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_18889664
Seahawks News

Offensive Woes Plague Seattle, Seahawks Lose to Chicago 27-11: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee