Seahawks vs. Broncos: Richard Sherman on Russell Wilson - 'Cheers or Boos'?

Former Seattle Seahawks All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman said he'll be in attendance Monday night as longtime Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle as a signal-caller for the Denver Broncos.

And following Sunday's NFL action, Sherman provided a preview of what he expects when Wilson returns to Lumen Field for his first game as a Bronco.

"He's a great former player for them," Sherman said on the most recent episode of The Richard Sherman Podcast. "(The fans) will cheer for him when they see him, they gonna scream 'Russell, thank you, appreciate it, like yeah, cool. Ahhhh! Russell Wilson's back!' ... and then first past they're gonna boo him cause he's an opposing quarterback as they should, because they're fans."

Sherman and Wilson were Seattle teammates for six seasons, winning Super Bowl XLVIII together over Wilson's current team in Feb. 2014.

But Sherman admitted that the pressure is on Wilson to get a win in Seattle, as it's unlikely that he makes a return to Lumen Field anytime soon. The earliest Wilson could return to Seattle as a member of the Broncos would be in 2024, though this depends on how the AFC West standings play out from the season prior.

The next guaranteed time the Broncos will visit the Seahawks won't come till at least after 2027, barring some unforeseen schedule changes.

"But he better win this one ... because he will not be back in Seattle playing this division for another three years," Sherman said. "He's not getting another opportunity like this. If he wins, cool. He's supposed to win. That's where there's so much pressure ... it's not even supposed to be close."

Sherman didn't necessarily offer a prediction for a game in which he likely has some underlying bias for his former team, but what if the Seahawks pulled off the upset?

"If he loses this game ... it's gonna be trouble," Sherman said. "People gonna be wondering if he signed that deal because he knew it was gonna be trouble."

The Broncos and Seahawks kickoff 2022's first installment of Monday Night Football at 5:15 p.m. C.T.

