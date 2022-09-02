Seahawks Complete Practice Squad, Sign Former Florida DE Jabari Zuniga

Closing in on a week until their season opener against the Broncos, the Seahawks have officially finished filling out their 17-player practice squad by adding a pair of young edge rushers to the mix.

As originally hinted by general manager John Schneider earlier in the week, Seattle signed former New York Jets defensive end Jabari Zuniga and also brought back undrafted rookie linebacker Joshua Onujiogu after he cleared through waivers on Friday.

Previously starring at Florida, Zuniga produced 118 tackles, 18.5 sacks, and 34.5 tackles for loss in four seasons with the Gators and earned Coaches' Second-Team All-SEC honors as a redshirt freshman in 2016. After posting a quality workout at the NFL combine prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, including running a 4.64 40-yard dash at 264 pounds, New York selected him in the third round with the 79th overall pick of the 2020 draft.

Dealing with persistent injuries, Zuniga suited up for eight games as a rookie, producing five tackles while logging only 103 defensive snaps. After being waived last September with a lingering knee issue, he spent the majority of the 2021 season on the Jets practice squad, registering three tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in three games. He was waived again earlier this week, marking the end of a tough stint with Gang Green.

With the Seahawks now employing a 3-4 defense, Zuniga will likely play outside linebacker, competing for opportunities on the practice field against Onujiogu, who initially made the 53-man roster after an impressive first training camp before being waived on Thursday. The former Division III standout from Framingham State recorded eight tackles and a sack while appearing in all three preseason games.

Due to Seattle receiving a roster exemption for linebacker Aaron Donkor, who was allocated to the franchise through the International Player Pathway Program two years ago, the team can carry up to 17 players on its practice squad. With Zuniga and Onujiogu joining the mix, here's the full practice squad as currently constructed: