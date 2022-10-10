Skip to main content

Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints

After Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks will move forward with Tony Jones Jr. added to the mix for additional depth behind Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas.

Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday.

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.

After fracturing his fibula and suffering a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Penny will undergo season-ending surgery and faces a lengthy recovery, leaving the Seahawks short-handed in the backfield with only rookie Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas healthy at the moment. The team placed Travis Homer on injured reserve with a rib injury two weeks ago and per league rules, he must miss at least two more games before he can be activated.

On the practice squad, Seattle has veterans Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike available to elevate for game day in upcoming weeks as well if needed.

Formerly starring at Notre Dame, the 224-pound Jones went undrafted in 2020 and after spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad, he made the Saints initial 53-man roster last season. He missed six games on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but still appeared in 11 games with 142 rushing yards, five receptions, and 45 special teams snaps.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Offering prior experience on kick and punt coverage teams along with a physical running style, Jones should have a chance to contribute on special teams right away for the Seahawks. With Penny and Homer out, he also figures to see some snaps on offense and will have an opportunity to carve out a role with the team for the remainder of the season.

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

tariq woolen
Seahawks News

Tariq Woolen & Coby Bryant a Shining Light for Reeling Seahawks Defense

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_17347059
Seahawks News

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll: Rashaad Penny Injury 'Breaks My Heart'

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19205199
Seahawks News

Should Seahawks Skip On QBs Bryce Young and CJ Stroud In 2023 NFL Draft?

By Logan Macdonald
USATSI_19206209
Seahawks News

With Seahawks' Defense Setting Historic Marks For Wrong Reasons - Again - Buck Stops With Pete Carroll

By Corbin K. Smith
Tyler Lockett
Seahawks News

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Says Saints 'Got All the Calls' in Seattle Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19205144
Seahawks News

Seahawks Rookie Kenneth Walker III Up as RB Rashaad Penny Out with Broken Leg

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_19205199
Seahawks News

Seahawks Fall on Wrong Side of Shootout, Come Up Short in 39-32 Loss to Saints

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_19205142
Seahawks News

Seahawks Fall to Saints in Superdome Shootout

By Matt Galatzan