Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints

Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday.

As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.

After fracturing his fibula and suffering a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Penny will undergo season-ending surgery and faces a lengthy recovery, leaving the Seahawks short-handed in the backfield with only rookie Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas healthy at the moment. The team placed Travis Homer on injured reserve with a rib injury two weeks ago and per league rules, he must miss at least two more games before he can be activated.

On the practice squad, Seattle has veterans Darwin Thompson and Godwin Igwebuike available to elevate for game day in upcoming weeks as well if needed.

Formerly starring at Notre Dame, the 224-pound Jones went undrafted in 2020 and after spending most of his rookie season on the practice squad, he made the Saints initial 53-man roster last season. He missed six games on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but still appeared in 11 games with 142 rushing yards, five receptions, and 45 special teams snaps.

Offering prior experience on kick and punt coverage teams along with a physical running style, Jones should have a chance to contribute on special teams right away for the Seahawks. With Penny and Homer out, he also figures to see some snaps on offense and will have an opportunity to carve out a role with the team for the remainder of the season.

