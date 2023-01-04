Report Card: Seahawks' Top Performers in Win vs. Jets

Turning in their most complete game of the season and keeping dim playoff hopes alive, the Seattle Seahawks harassed quarterback Mike White and the New York Jets to climb back to .500 with one game remaining. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top grades and other notable performances from Week 17.

Staving off playoff elimination and snapping a three-game losing streak, the Seattle Seahawks handled business against the New York Jets in a convincing 23-6 home win on Sunday, giving themselves a shot at clinching the NFC's final wild card in Week 18.

Which players shined on both sides of the football in Seattle's season-saving victory over Gang Green? Here are my five top grades and other notable performances from Lumen Field in Week 17.

DE Darrell Taylor

Overall Grade: 90.0 (Pass Rush 96, Tackling 92, Run Defense 80, Coverage 85*)

*Weighted for one coverage snap

Playing with a renewed sense of confidence after a slow start to the season, the Jets didn't have any answers for containing the speedy Taylor off the edge as he enthusiastically took on the role of game wrecker hunting quarterback Mike White. Midway through the second quarter, he shot out of a cannon past right tackle George Fant with a perfectly timed jump at the snap, flying around the corner for a split sack to force New York to settle for a 44-yard field goal.