Seahawks vs. Chargers Week 7: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The suddenly resurgent Los Angeles Chargers host the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in a game between two teams desperately hoping to show the rest of the league that they're for real.

The Chargers are riding a three-game winning streak with wins over the Texans, Browns, and Broncos. In last week's 19-16 win against Denver, L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert was without a touchdown pass for the first time in 27 games. But thanks to the play Chargers' special teams squad, it didn't matter.

Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder in overtime, pushing Los Angeles ahead of the Broncos for the win.

Last week, the Seahawks stunned the struggling Cardinals 19-9 as running back Kenneth Walker III - substituting for the injured Rashaad Penny, who is done for the year - ran for 97 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to put the game away for Seattle.

Seattle has a share of the NFC West division lead with San Francisco. Both teams sit a 3-3 as the rest of the West struggles to find footing.

via ESPN

Both Seattle and Los Angeles would like to see better defensive performances this week.

The Seahawks have won two of their last three but have allowed an average of 27.2 points per game this year. In Sunday's win over Arizona, the defense did not allow an offensive touchdown.

"The production that we had last week with the tackle for losses, the sacks, the pressures on the QBs, and the hits, obviously it worked, so why don't we keep it up," said linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who played four seasons for the Chargers before going to the Seahawks in the offseason.

The Chargers' defense is 26th with 25.3 points per game allowed and has surrendered 15 plays of 30 or more yards, including five touchdowns. Last week Los Angeles allowed Denver just 72 total yards after halftime, including minus-9 passing.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks (3-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (71,500)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, 1:25 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: FOX / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: Seattle Sports 710AM | KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Seattle Seahawks +4.5 (+100), Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 (-118)

TOTAL: 50.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Seattle Seahawks +188, Los Angeles Chargers -225

