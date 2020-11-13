SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Set for Date with Rams' Aaron Donald, Kyle Fuller Inspires Confidence in Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

RENTON, WA - Since he arrived as a first-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2014, Rams superstar defender Aaron Donald has terrorized the Seahawks. As they brace to face the perennial All-Pro for the 13th time, there's a strong likelihood they will have to do so without their starting center.

Sitting out for a second straight practice with a concussion on Thursday, the clock is ticking for Ethan Pocic to pass through protocols and be able to return in time for Sunday's NFC West clash. If he's unable to play, the onus will fall on journeyman Kyle Fuller to replace him against Donald and a stout Rams defensive line.

While losing a starting offensive lineman when preparing to face Donald is an unideal situation, quarterback Russell Wilson isn't concerned if Fuller has to replace Pocic after working with him extensively during training camp.

“I don’t know that situation or scenario necessarily but I know Kyle is ready," Wilson told reporters on Thursday. "He’s been prepared. He’s had an unbelievable training camp. He’s done great ever since he’s gotten here. He’s extremely smart, played a lot of ball in college. So I feel extremely confident about him too."

Now in his fourth NFL season, Fuller originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick with the Texans in 2017. As a rookie, he appeared in nine games and made two starts, logging 89 total offensive snaps. The team waived him the following September and he eventually appeared in two games that season for the Washington Football Team.

After being waived again in April 2019, Fuller didn't participate in a training camp in 2019 and the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad in early September. He wasn't promoted to the 53-man roster at any point, but after releasing Justin Britt and Joey Hunt, the team retained him to compete for a roster spot in camp.

Though he opened this season with a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Fuller earned a roster spot due to his positional versatility. Along with playing center, he received work at guard during camp for Seattle and his overall performance jumped out to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“If Ethan doesn’t play, Kyle Fuller is a guy that we’ve got a lot of confidence in," Schottenheimer said. "I thought he had an unbelievable training camp. Probably one of the most improved players that we had, so if he has to go and answer the call, we don't have any question he'll play well."

As Wilson noted, Fuller played extensive snaps for Baylor at the college level, starting 39 consecutive games at center during his final three seasons on campus. He garnered All-Big 12 honors during each of those seasons, including a First-Team designation after a stellar senior campaign for a Bears squad that led the conference averaging 241 rushing yards per game.

All of that experience has been evident to Wilson during their two seasons working together and he's optimistic the Seahawks' offense will be in good hands if Fuller has to step in for Pocic.

“He’s an extremely athletic guy, extremely smart. He’s a wizard in terms of how he takes in information," Wilson smiled. "He’s really special in that. I’m looking forward to Kyle having to step up if that’s the case.”

If Fuller winds up starting, the Seahawks could have two backups playing against the Rams. Veteran guard Mike Iupati has missed the past four games with back spasms and though he's been a limited participant at practice this week, it's unclear if he will be ready to return. Jordan Simmons has filled in admirably during his absence, but going against Donald presents a different challenge altogether.

In 12 career games against Seattle, Donald has sacked Wilson 12 times and hit the star quarterback 33 times. He's also been a problem against the run, racking up 51 total tackles and 19 tackles for loss in those contests.

As left tackle Duane Brown pointed out, Donald belongs in the discussion as one of the greatest defensive linemen of all-time. Regardless of who earns the start at left guard and center at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, the unit as a whole will have their hands full trying to keep him out of the backfield and away from Wilson.

“I think he’s the best in the game and the best defensive lineman that I’ve faced. He has a unique combination of quickness, speed, power, great instincts, a lot of moves, just a great feel for the game. Somebody you have to game plan for, you have to be aware of where he is.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Seahawks Midseason Defensive Report Card

With eight games down and eight games left to play, the Seahawks lead the NFC West with a 6-2 record despite a historically porous defense. How has each defensive player performed up to this point?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

The Tez

Following 'Long Process,' Damon Harrison Ready to Contribute for Seahawks

Since joining Seattle early in October, Harrison has faced several obstacles finding his way onto the active roster. While the experience has been frustrating at times, he's where he wanted to be all along and after an excruciating wait, he looks poised to finally make his team debut on Sunday.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks DE Rasheem Green Still Shaking Off Rust After Lengthy Absence

Though a neck injury caused him to miss six games, Green was able to make his return in Week 9 against the Bills. While he struggled at times in his first game back, he will be looking to put those issues behind him moving into the second half of the Seahawks schedule.

Thomas Hall10

Ethan Pocic's Status Looms Large as Seahawks Brace for Aaron Donald, Rams

It's never good to lose a starting center to injury, but in Seattle's case, there couldn't be a worse possible week for such a scenario to unfold as the team prepares to face off against a future Hall of Famer in Donald.

CorbinSmithNFL

Abysmal Defense Jeopardizing Seahawks Chances of Competing for Super Bowl

Having surrendered a league record for total yards and passing yardage through eight games, all options need to be on the table for the Seahawks to fix their defense in time to salvage a potential Super Bowl season, including changing coordinators.

Nick Lee

Pete Carroll, Seahawks Ready for Another Tough Challenge Against Rams DT Aaron Donald

Facing off against each other for the 13th time since 2014, the Seahawks are hopeful they'll be able to find a way to slow down Donald and the Rams' defense. That said, it won't be an easy task to achieve, which could leave Russell Wilson under siege for a second straight week.

Thomas Hall10

As Injuries Mount, Tre Flowers Re-Emerges for Seahawks' Maligned Secondary

After losing his starting job coming out of training camp, injuries to Shaquill Griffin and Quinton Dunbar have forced Flowers back into the lineup. Though he started slow, he's come on strong in recent weeks, providing a rare bright spot in a struggling Seattle secondary.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Seahawks Midseason Offensive Report Card

With eight games down and eight games left to play, the Seahawks have started off 6-2 primarily due to the efforts of a high-octane offense. How has each offensive player performed up to this point?

CorbinSmithNFL

Jamal Adams Shakes Off Rust, Expects to Play Better for Seahawks Moving Forward

Returning to action after a four-game layoff to face the Bills last Sunday, Adams made an impact rushing the passer for the Seahawks with three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks, but he wasn't pleased overall with his performance and expects to play at a higher level in coming weeks.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Enters 'Home Stretch' in ACL Recovery, Close to Return

Sidelined since tearing his ACL in a loss to the Rams last December, following encouraging comments from coach Pete Carroll, Penny appears to be closing in on his return from the PUP list to give the Seahawks backfield a much-needed jolt.

CorbinSmithNFL