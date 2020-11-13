Set for Date with Rams' Aaron Donald, Kyle Fuller Inspires Confidence in Seahawks

RENTON, WA - Since he arrived as a first-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2014, Rams superstar defender Aaron Donald has terrorized the Seahawks. As they brace to face the perennial All-Pro for the 13th time, there's a strong likelihood they will have to do so without their starting center.

Sitting out for a second straight practice with a concussion on Thursday, the clock is ticking for Ethan Pocic to pass through protocols and be able to return in time for Sunday's NFC West clash. If he's unable to play, the onus will fall on journeyman Kyle Fuller to replace him against Donald and a stout Rams defensive line.

While losing a starting offensive lineman when preparing to face Donald is an unideal situation, quarterback Russell Wilson isn't concerned if Fuller has to replace Pocic after working with him extensively during training camp.

“I don’t know that situation or scenario necessarily but I know Kyle is ready," Wilson told reporters on Thursday. "He’s been prepared. He’s had an unbelievable training camp. He’s done great ever since he’s gotten here. He’s extremely smart, played a lot of ball in college. So I feel extremely confident about him too."

Now in his fourth NFL season, Fuller originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick with the Texans in 2017. As a rookie, he appeared in nine games and made two starts, logging 89 total offensive snaps. The team waived him the following September and he eventually appeared in two games that season for the Washington Football Team.

After being waived again in April 2019, Fuller didn't participate in a training camp in 2019 and the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad in early September. He wasn't promoted to the 53-man roster at any point, but after releasing Justin Britt and Joey Hunt, the team retained him to compete for a roster spot in camp.

Though he opened this season with a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, Fuller earned a roster spot due to his positional versatility. Along with playing center, he received work at guard during camp for Seattle and his overall performance jumped out to offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

“If Ethan doesn’t play, Kyle Fuller is a guy that we’ve got a lot of confidence in," Schottenheimer said. "I thought he had an unbelievable training camp. Probably one of the most improved players that we had, so if he has to go and answer the call, we don't have any question he'll play well."

As Wilson noted, Fuller played extensive snaps for Baylor at the college level, starting 39 consecutive games at center during his final three seasons on campus. He garnered All-Big 12 honors during each of those seasons, including a First-Team designation after a stellar senior campaign for a Bears squad that led the conference averaging 241 rushing yards per game.

All of that experience has been evident to Wilson during their two seasons working together and he's optimistic the Seahawks' offense will be in good hands if Fuller has to step in for Pocic.

“He’s an extremely athletic guy, extremely smart. He’s a wizard in terms of how he takes in information," Wilson smiled. "He’s really special in that. I’m looking forward to Kyle having to step up if that’s the case.”

If Fuller winds up starting, the Seahawks could have two backups playing against the Rams. Veteran guard Mike Iupati has missed the past four games with back spasms and though he's been a limited participant at practice this week, it's unclear if he will be ready to return. Jordan Simmons has filled in admirably during his absence, but going against Donald presents a different challenge altogether.

In 12 career games against Seattle, Donald has sacked Wilson 12 times and hit the star quarterback 33 times. He's also been a problem against the run, racking up 51 total tackles and 19 tackles for loss in those contests.

As left tackle Duane Brown pointed out, Donald belongs in the discussion as one of the greatest defensive linemen of all-time. Regardless of who earns the start at left guard and center at Sofi Stadium on Sunday, the unit as a whole will have their hands full trying to keep him out of the backfield and away from Wilson.

“I think he’s the best in the game and the best defensive lineman that I’ve faced. He has a unique combination of quickness, speed, power, great instincts, a lot of moves, just a great feel for the game. Somebody you have to game plan for, you have to be aware of where he is.”