Seahawks DT Shelby Harris Ruled Out vs. Falcons, Quandre Diggs Questionable

After exiting last weekend's loss to the 49ers early, the Seahawks will be without veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris when they return to Lumen Field to face the Falcons on Sunday.

Harris, who has been dealing with back and glute injuries, also had a personal matter to tend to this week that kept him away from Seattle's facility. Through his first two games with the team after arriving as part of the Russell Wilson trade in March, he has produced three tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

In Harris' absence, the team will likely turn to third-year defender Myles Adams, a training camp standout who has been a healthy scratch each of the first two weeks of the season due to a logjam at defensive tackle.

Away from Harris, the Seahawks likely will be without slot cornerback Justin Coleman for a second straight week. Listed as doubtful with a calf injury suffered during practice last week, the veteran defender has not practiced at all this week and rookie Coby Bryant will step into his stead once again if he isn't able to make a rapid turnaround.

Still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered late last week, undrafted rookie safety Joey Blount hasn't been able to return to practice and also received a doubtful designation on Friday's report.

In additional injury news, two-time Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday with a knee injury, but the Seahawks still designated him as questionable to play against the Falcons. In the event he isn't able to play, Josh Jones would likely slide to free safety and Ryan Neal would step into the starting lineup, leaving the team with only Teez Tabor - who was signed off of the Falcons practice squad only a week ago - as a healthy backup.

Under such circumstances, Seattle would likely use one of its two practice squad game day elevations to promote Scott Nelson, an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin who spent all of training camp and preseason with the organization.

In a positive development, despite sitting out Thursday's practice with a shoulder injury, starting center Austin Blythe did not receive an injury designation on Friday and should be ready to start at the pivot spot. Next to him, guard Damien Lewis also wasn't listed on the final injury report after bruising his thigh in last Sunday's defeat and should also be good to go for a full strength interior offensive line.

