Should Seahawks Entertain Extending FS Quandre Diggs Early?

With the free safety position being such a vital part of the Seahawks' defense, there could be an argument to be made about handing veteran Quandre Diggs a contract extension in 2020.

While Diggs’ current deal doesn’t expire until after the 2021 campaign, it would make plenty of sense to lock him up well before he reaches free agency. Despite the uncertainty surrounding the salary cap, keeping the 5-foot-9 safety in the Pacific Northwest beyond the next two seasons could be very beneficial.

If the sixth-year pro were to depart in 2022, the Seahawks could face a similar dilemma to the one they just overcame this past season trying to replace Earl Thomas. Even though the team wouldn’t be forced to replace one of the most iconic players in franchise history, it could still be difficult finding another reliable player to roam in center field.

After Thomas departed for Baltimore last offseason, Seattle struggled mightily to fill the massive hole that was left by the former member of the “Legion of Boom.” With limited options available, Tedric Thompson was given the starting role at the free safety spot in Week 1, but the 25-year old made several miscues in coverage and his season was cut short because of shoulder surgery.

Luckily for Seattle, general manager John Schneider pulled off another one of his impressive trades and acquired Diggs along with a 2021 seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth rounder in the 2020 NFL Draft. While the former sixth-round pick didn’t make his debut until Week 10, he didn’t miss a beat once he returned to action.

Proving to be a vital part of Seattle’s secondary, the Texas product started in all five games he played, producing 21 total tackles, three pass deflections, three interceptions, including a pick six against the Rams, and also forced one fumble as well.

Despite these impressive results, Diggs missed Seattle’s last two regular season games with an ankle injury, including a Week 17 NFC West title game against San Francisco. Even though he returned for the playoffs and posted six solo tackles in two playoff games, his presence during the final regular season game could’ve been the difference between winning the division and settling for a Wild Card berth.

While Diggs is entering his age-27 season in 2020, he hasn’t suffered a major injury over his first five seasons in the league. But as the former Lion inches closer to 30 years of age, especially coming off a season where he struggled to stay healthy, injuries could be a problem for the 5-foot-9 safety.

With that said, if the Texas native stays on the field and remains productive or the next two seasons, then he could receive a lucrative contract in free agency, perhaps beyond Seattle’s price range. In an attempt to avoid this outcome, Schneider and his staff could potentially look to lock up the dynamic safety sometime next season.

Based on his production over five seasons in the league, Diggs hasn’t proven that he deserves to become one of the highest-paid free safeties in the league. However, the former cornerback could definitely receive a respectable raise from the $5.55 million salary he’s slated to earn in 2021.

Looking at a few of the recent deals that have been signed, Seattle could offer him an extension somewhere between LaMarcus Joyner’s four-year, $42 million contract and Tre Boston’s three-year, $18 million deal. With these contracts in mind, Diggs could potentially earn a three-year deal worth $26-$28 million, a justifiable price tag.

As a result, the Seahawks safety would be under contract through the 2024 season and he’d become eligible for free agency once again at 32 years old. From Seattle’s perspective, while risky, this extension would provide the defense with a proven and reliable ball hawk at the free safety position for the next five seasons.

Following the struggles Seattle endured trying to find a player with those qualities, they know firsthand how difficult it can be to locate a talented free safety. With that in mind, keeping Diggs around long term could also provide their defense with some stability as they attempt to negotiate new deals for teammates Shaquill Griffin, Quinton Dunbar, and potentially Bradley McDougald before they become unrestricted free agents next spring.