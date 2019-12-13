Should Seahawks Pursue CB Janoris Jenkins?

Stemming from a derogatory tweet sent to a fan while sitting out Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, the Giants waived/injured veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday.

After already claiming receiver Josh Gordon off waivers, could the Seahawks do the same trying to bring Jenkins into the fold?

Rather than waste too much time on specifics, it seems unlikely Seattle or any other team for that matter to put in a claim on Jenkins due to his contract. Any team that claimed him would be on the hook for the final year of his contract, which has a cap number of $14.5 million and a dead cap hit of $3.5 million if released.

If Jenkins isn't claimed, he would revert to the Giants injured reserve and considering his minor ankle issue, both sides would likely crank out an injury settlement that would make him an unrestricted free agent.

Under those circumstances, Jenkins would get to choose his next destination and at a far cheaper price point, he'd be much more appealing to playoff contenders such as the Seahawks.

Aside from getting torched by Buccaneers star Mike Evans in Week 3, Jenkins has actually enjoyed a pretty successful eighth NFL season. The 31-year old cornerback has intercepted four passes and produced 14 passes defensed, limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 53.8 percent completion rate and a 65.3 passer rating.

Notorious for making "business decisions" as a tackler in the past, Jenkins has also been slightly better in the missed tackles department, decreasing his missed tackle percentage by three percent compared to last season.

Previously a Pro Bowler in 2016, Jenkins has intercepted 22 passes in eight seasons with the Rams and Giants. He's also been one of the NFL's best at scoring defensive touchdowns, returning seven of those picks along with one fumble for six points.

Looking at Seattle specifically, from a scheme standpoint, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Jenkins doesn't fit the profile for what coach Pete Carroll looks for from outside cornerbacks. However, given his athleticism, he'd be an intriguing fit as an upgrade playing slot corner in nickel and dime packages.

But there's a potentially big problem with that logic. While it's up for debate, Jenkins views himself as an elite cornerback and earlier this month, he expressed his frustration about being limited to one side and not traveling with the opposing team's top receiver.

If the Seahawks, who already have Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers excelling on the outside, asked Jenkins to move to slot cornerback, would he be able to check his ego at the door? Maybe he'd surprise, but that doesn't seem like a situation the veteran would be too pleased with even if he landed on a Super Bowl contender.

As always, expect Seahawks general manager John Schneider to investigate the possibility with Jenkins. If he clears waivers and is eventually released outright, it's not out of the realm of possibility they could pursue him because he's a talented football player.

However, given Jenkins' history of off field antics, including tweeting a slur towards a fan while supposedly missing practice injured, Seattle would probably be wise to stay away.