Top 5 Games of New Seahawks QB Drew Lock's Career Thus Far

Drew Lock is set to compete for the starting quarterback spot for the Seahawks. What are some of his best performances thus far in his NFL career?

Drew Lock was selected out of Missouri in the second round by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft. Many assumed he would grab hold of Denver's starting job in his rookie year. However, in part due to an injury, the Broncos shuffled through Lock, Joe Flacco, and Brandon Allen throughout their 7-9 campaign.

After going 4-1 as a starter to close out a promising rookie year, Lock became the main starter in 2020, albeit to mixed results. Overall, he has made 21 starts in three seasons. Certainly, there are games that suggest he may never become a truly elite quarterback. However, there are also a few examples of games he put together that displayed his pedigree as a second round pick and highly-touted prospect out of Mizzou.

Let's break down Lock's five best games of his NFL career through three seasons.

5. November 8, 2020 at Atlanta Falcons

While this wasn't Lock's most efficient game (51.2 completion percentage, 77.9 passer rating), this game displayed his athleticism. While he won't make anyone forget about Lamar Jackson or, gulp, Russell Wilson, he is not some stiff pocket-sitting quarterback with no ability to move around.

Lock threw for 313 yards in Atlanta, the second-highest total of his career. He added two touchdown passes along with one interception. In this particular game, he made an impact with his legs to the tune of 47 rushing yards. He ended the game with a 10-yard rushing touchdown, one of five in his career. The Broncos lost 34-27, but Lock put together an admirable effort through the air and on the ground.

4. January 3, 2021 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Lock set a career-high with 339 passing yards against Las Vegas. It was a shootout in Denver with Lock opposite Derek Carr. The Broncos trailed 17-10 at the half but Lock matched Carr blow for blow. The Broncos took a late lead thanks to Lock hooking up with Jerry Jeudy for 92 yards. However, the Raiders were able to rally and win the game at the last second with a two-point conversion.

3. December 8, 2019 at Houston Texans

When Lock took on the Texans in his rookie year, they were actually a good team. They finished 10-6 and won a playoff game. Lock went into Houston and turned in one of his most efficient games of his career. His 81.5 completion percentage is still his career high, as he completed 22 of 27 passes. His 309 passing yards stand currently as the third-highest total of his career. He also turned in a 136.0 passer rating, the second-best rate of his career.

The Broncos rolled into Houston and jumped out to a 38-3 lead behind Lock and Denver's strong offensive effort. They eventually won 38-24.

2. December 13, 2020 at Carolina Panthers

The only game where Lock garnered a higher passer rating than his matchup with Houston was when he traveled to Carolina two seasons ago. Lock threw two touchdown passes of longer than 35 yards and eventually finished with four passing scores, a career high. He completed 21 of 27 passes for 280 yards without an interception, earning a nearly perfect 149.5 passer rating. The Broncos won 32-27.

1. November 1, 2020 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

A week prior to his battle with the Falcons, Lock put together an even better performance against his AFC West rivals. It was a back-and-forth duel between Lock and Chargers phenom Justin Herbert. At one point, the Broncos were down 21-3 midway through the third quarter, but Lock led the charge for the dramatic comeback.

Buoyed by 248 passing yards, including three touchdowns and a 94.4 passer rating, Lock led the Broncos all the way back. Entering the fourth quarter, they trailed 24-10. Lock connected with Albert Okwuegbunam on a nine-yard touchdown pass to bring Denver within seven points. Even after the Chargers responded with a field goal, Lock kept the Broncos in it with a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Down by six with two minutes left, the Broncos had 81 yards of field to go to try and take the lead. The second round pick got the Broncos all the way down to the one-yard line with one second left. One play would decide the game. That play ended up being a touchdown pass from Lock to K.J. Hamler as time expired, tying the game. The extra point won the game for Denver in a dramatic 18-point comeback.