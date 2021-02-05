Tyler Mabry Could Be Main Benefactor of Seahawks' Tight End Defections

After spending the entire 2020 season on Seattle's practice squad, retirements and free agency defections at the tight end position coupled with a new offensive scheme could open the door for Mabry to surprise once training camp arrives in July.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 season wasn't anything close to an ideal one for undrafted rookies trying to earn roster spots across the NFL.

After conducting the 2020 draft virtually, with the vast majority of states implementing stay-at-home orders in an effort to prevent spread of the virus, rookie minicamps and organized team activities were canceled. Teams were forced to host virtual Zoom meetings and workouts instead. Even when training camps opened in August, preseason games were axed by the league to eliminate unnecessary travel.

Already facing overwhelming odds trying to make the team under normal circumstances, undrafted rookies such as Seahawks tight end Tyler Mabry faced a near-impossible situation. Without exhibition games or any semblance of an offseason program to further showcase their skills, they didn't have a fighting chance at making the team.

But if there's a silver lining, the NFL did expand practice squads from 10 to 16 players as part of its plan for completing a season amid a health crisis. This allowed each organization to keep up to six more players to provide additional insurance in case a team had a COVID-19 outbreak during the season. As a result, the Seahawks were able to keep a number of their promising undrafted rookies on the practice squad to develop throughout the season, including Mabry, defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore, and tackle Tommy Champion.

With the offseason now in full swing, Seattle signed all three of those aforementioned players to future/reserve deals. Looking at the depth chart at each of their respective positions, Mabry may be the one with the most to gain heading into 2021.

Since the Seahawks lost to the Rams in the wild card round last month, the team has already lost Greg Olsen to retirement and 2020 seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan signed with the Panthers after the team didn't sign him to a future/reserve deal. Fifth-year tight end Jacob Hollister and veteran Luke Willson are also scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, leaving Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson as the only two tight ends currently under contract with any NFL game experience.

As a consequence of fans not being in attendance most of the NFL season, the salary cap is expected to plummet to anywhere between $175 and $185 million. Currently, OverTheCap.com estimates Seattle would have $8 million in available cap space at best if free agency opened tomorrow, leaving minimal room to add upgrades at any position, let alone tight end.

It remains to be seen what general manager John Schneider will do between now and the start of the new league year in March. Several players such as Tyler Lockett and Carlos Dunlap could receive contract extensions to create cap space. The Seahawks could also look to move a few assets via trade to add draft picks and open up financial flexibility at the same time.

Regardless of what Schneider and the front office chooses to do, it's not a slam dunk Seattle will bring back Hollister, who caught 25 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns last season. While he has been productive at times in his two seasons with the team, he may not be a great fit for new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme, which tends to favor bigger tight ends who are capable in-line blockers as well as receivers.

So where does Mabry fit into this whole equation? While he's only four pounds heavier than Hollister, run blocking was actually his calling card while playing at Maryland in the rugged Big Ten conference. He only caught 13 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns in nine games as a senior, but he helped the duo of Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake run for over 1,300 yards and 16 combined touchdowns.

As he displayed throughout his first NFL training camp, Mabry offers plenty of positional versatility. He can block as a traditional in-line Y-tight end, but he also can line up or motion into the backfield as a fullback, where he can be a quality lead blocker in the run game or provide a reliable check down option for Wilson on pass plays. In addition, he contributed on special teams during camp as well.

What should make the Seahawks most excited about Mabry's upside, however, is his untapped potential as a receiver due to his athleticism. Maryland didn't have a pro day workout due to the pandemic, so entering the draft process, teams didn't have testing times to help evaluate him as a prospect. He may not have been drafted regardless, but that certainly didn't help his prospects.

But once Mabry took the practice field for Seattle in August, it didn't take him long to show off his explosiveness. He made several catches down the seam during team sessions and his highlight play came in the team's second mock scrimmage at Lumen Field when he hurdled over safety Quandre Diggs after the catch for a big gain. In the closing week of camp, Olsen name-dropped him as a standout at the position.

Unfortunately, with Olsen, Dissly, Hollister, and Willson in front of him on the depth chart, Mabry's efforts weren't good enough to earn a roster spot. But he was one of the first players signed to Seattle's practice squad and he remained with the team from Week 1 all the way into the playoffs.

The decision not to retain Sullivan was a perplexing one, as coach Pete Carroll sounded ecstatic about his future with the franchise after he underwent season-ending hip surgery in November. Considering the team traded a future sixth-round pick to move back into April's draft to select him, it was a huge surprise to see he wasn't re-signed.

But if Waldron uses tight ends in similar fashion to his apprentice Sean McVay, a converted receiver who lacks experience as a blocker simply wouldn't have been a good system fit. Opting instead to re-sign Mabry, who would be a far more affordable option than Hollister with club control through 2022, suggests the organization viewed him as the better option and he should have a legitimate chance to compete for a roster spot in 2021.