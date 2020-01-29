Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Would Make an Intriguing Acquisition for Seahawks

Enjoying tremendous success during the 2019 season, Seahawks receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf combined to produce nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

Since Seattle will have just under $60 million in cap space at its disposal this spring, general manager John Schneider won’t be limited to just the draft in his search for a third impact receiver to join forces with the dynamic duo.

In fact, the Seahawks may look to acquire an established top receiving talent through the trade market. For the right price, Schneider could try to bring Vikings star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Pacific Northwest.

The former Maryland standout could be in favor of a move to Seattle as well. During his appearance on Bleacher Report on Tuesday, Diggs graded and shared his opinion of Seattle’s Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.

“He’s a 10. I love Russ. He’s a winner, he has that winning mind. I always admire his game,” Diggs said in response to a fan’s question on Bleacher's open forum. “When he has a supporting cast he plays extremely well. Even by himself, he will make it work.”

While acquiring him would be difficult to accomplish and gauging his interest on joining the Seahawks is simply speculative at this point, adding Diggs would instantly transform the offense into one of the league's most explosive.

Along with Lockett and Metcalf, the fifth-year pro would serve as another reliable weapon for Wilson to utilize in Seattle’s passing game, especially when it comes to stretching the field vertically.

During the 2019 season, Diggs finished tied for the most 40-plus yard receptions (8) along with the sixth-most 20-plus yard receptions (20) among all receivers in the league, according to nfl.com. In total, the 26-year old receiver amassed 63 catches for a career-high 1,130 yards along with six touchdown receptions in 15 games.

Diggs will be entering the second year of a five-year, $72 million contract extension he signed last summer. Set to earn $14.5 million in 2020, his salary would eat up a significant chunk of Seattle's cap space.

Along with Diggs' expensive salary, the Vikings would require a substantial amount of compensation to part ways with the star receiver. Without question, Seattle would need to send their 27th overall selection in this year's draft to Minnesota and likely would have to add additional picks or players to finalize the deal.

As a result, the Vikings would then hold the 25th and the 27th pick during the opening round of April's NFL draft, providing two opportunities to select a potential replacement for Diggs.

While this would be an extremely high price to pay, Wilson has expressed interest in the Seahawks adding superstars to the roster and Diggs has already proven himself as one of the best receivers in the sport. Along with Lockett and Metcalf, his presence would take the offense to the next level in 2020.

Given Schneider's impressive trade history acquiring impact players, including landing Jadeveon Clowney in August, it's never out of the question for Seattle to make such a bold move. With the title window remaining open, he could be more aggressive seeking roster upgrades this spring.

Ultimately, the expected asking price for Diggs likely makes a deal improbable and the Vikings may not consider offers for him, especially to another NFC contender. But regardless, there's no question the Seahawks will remain persistent in their pursuit of a third quality receiver this offseason.