Which Seahawks Rookie Records Could Fall in 2020?

Looking closely at the franchise record books, some Seahawks rookie records will likely stand for a long time, if they are ever broken at all.

Obviously, Seattle did not draft a quarterback and undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon will not be given a chance to surpass Russell Wilson's 3,118 passing yards and 26 touchdowns from 2012. That's not happening.

Curt Warner's rookie rushing records of 1,449 yards and 13 touchdowns established in 1983 may never be broken. And barring a litany of injuries in front of him mirroring the end of last season, fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas won't have a shot to make a run at those numbers.

It will be a long time before any Seahawks rookie defender touches Bobby Wagner's 140 tackles from his rookie campaign in 2012.

But with a new season comes a new crop of Seahawks, as the 2020 draft netted eight new rookies as part of the latest draft class. If last year was an indicator, there's a chance some records could be challenged this year.

In 2019, several rookies played a role in getting the Seahawks to the playoffs. Most notably, DK Metcalf bursting onto the scene with 900 yards and seven touchdowns, both second in Seattle's history for first-year players. He also shattered the single-game NFL rookie record for receiving yards in the postseason.

Which rookie records will be challenged in 2020?

The top of this year's draft is heavy on defense, thus the most likely records to fall are on the defensive side of the ball, starting with pursuing opposing quarterbacks.

Sacks: 8.0 (Bruce Irvin, 2012)

Many draft pundits criticized the Seahawks for drafting Irvin 15th overall in 2012, but he quickly quieted the doubters, setting the franchise single season record for sacks by a rookie with eight.

There are two draft picks who could have the talent to break Irvin's record this year, starting with the leading candidate being Darrell Taylor, a second-round pick out of Tennessee.

After amassing 16.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Volunteers, Taylor should see time on the field early and often, especially in pass rushing scenarios, unless Seattle makes a last-minute signing. The same can be said for fifth-round pick Alton Robinson, who had 10.0 sacks two years ago at Syracuse and may factor into the rotation right away.

It may be difficult for Taylor or Robinson to accumulate enough snaps to push for Irvin's record. The main reason? Irvin and Benson Mayowa re-signed with the Seahawks in free agency and will likely have the first crack at starting.

Still, Seattle's sack numbers plummeted in 2019, with the leading sacker being Rasheem Green, who posted a measly 4.0 sacks. Both Taylor and Robinson have the potential to reach 8.0 sacks, but the biggest question will be will either one get enough snaps in 2020 to achieve that total.

Tackles for Loss: 11 (LeRoy Hill, 2005)

*Please take note that tackles for loss have only been a tracked stat since 1999.

A third round pick out of Clemson, Hill made an instant impact as a rookie in 2005, racking up 73 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 11 tackles for loss for an eventual Super Bowl runner-up.

This will not be an easy record to break as last season, Mychal Kendricks led the Seahawks with nine tackles for loss and only defensive tackle Jarran Reed has exceeded 11 in the last two seasons.

The clear candidate to tackle this record this season has to be first round pick Jordyn Brooks. He put up some eye-popping numbers at Texas Tech in 2019, with 108 tackles and 20 tackles for loss to close out his college career.

Brooks is the only likely candidate for this record to be broken and it seems right in his wheelhouse, especially if he finds a way into the starting lineup right away. His skills in pursuit as a tackler and combination of speed and strength suggest that, with enough snaps, he could be the new record holder for tackles for loss as a rookie.

Punt Return Yards: 419 (Bobby Joe Edmonds, 1986)

The return game has changed dramatically over the past decade with alterations to protections and penalties, limiting big return opportunities. Kick returns have plummeted in recent years and it will likely continue to be phased out of the game.

Punt returns are much more prevalent in the league but the numbers have still dwindled compared to past eras in the NFL.

Edmonds followed a similar path to Seattle's most recent great special teams rookie, Tyler Lockett. Both earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in their rookie campaigns for their prowess in returning kicks and punts. Lockett nearly broke Edmonds' record in 2015 with 379 yards.

This season, there are a few players who could earn the opportunity to make a run at this record.

Fourth round pick DeeJay Dallas was a good all-around back for Miami and returned punts during the 2018 season, amassing 191 yards and a touchdown. Being the third running back on the depth chart at best will suggest he will be given opportunities on special teams.

Former Florida Gators receiver Freddie Swain returned plenty of kicks during his time in Gainesville, returning a kickoff for a score in 2018. His punt return experience is not as vast but the coaches have hinted at giving him a shot on special teams.

Swain's opportunity to make the squad out of camp will come with an opportunity to be a game changer in the return game, thus giving him a chance to break this rookie record.

Forced Fumbles: 3 (Tre Flowers, 2018)

*Forced fumbles have only been an official statistic since 1993.

Showing off his prior background as a college safety, Flowers had a strong rookie campaign at cornerback, forcing three fumbles along with 67 tackles and six passes defended.

However, usually fumbles are forced by defensive linemen laying hits on unaware quarterbacks or linebackers laying down the lumber on a ball carrier at the line of scrimmage. It's fair to wonder if all three defensive draft picks from the 2020 class have a shot at this record.

Brooks is a hard-hitting linebacker who routinely disrupted plays at the line of scrimmage at Texas Tech, forcing two fumbles along the way. Taylor forced six fumbles in his last three seasons at Tennessee, including three in 2018, while Robinson forced five fumbles in three seasons for the Orange.

The incoming rookies hope to be disruptive on defense and given the depth Seattle has, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to do so and reach this record. Again, it will come down to how many snaps they earn out of the gate.