Who Belongs On Seahawks 'Mount Rushmore?'
In 46 seasons since joining the NFL as a new franchise back in 1976, the Seahawks have enjoyed their share of success behind some of the league's biggest stars. In total, five different players with significant ties to the franchise have been inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and several more could have their busts in Canton in coming years following the most successful decade in team history.
With so many big names having starred for Seattle over the years from quarterback Russell Wilson to safety Kenny Easley to running back Shaun Alexander, trying to figure out the four best players in franchise history isn't an easy feat. But in honor of President's Day, our writing staff will be tackling the task assembling their own "Mount Rushmore."
Which current and/or former players/coaches do our writers believe deserve to have their faces etched in stone as the all-time greatest Seahawks? Here's a look at our respective lists:
Corbin Smith
Russell Wilson: Exceeding all expectations as a third-round pick from the outset, Wilson immediately tied Peyton Manning for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history. Since then, all he's done is vault himself into the top-20 all-time for passing touchdowns, tied a franchise-record with nine Pro Bowl selections, and guided the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances as well as a pair of Super Bowls. He's also made a remarkable impact off the field, winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020.
Walter Jones: Known for his unorthodox training methods such as pushing Escalades, Jones deserves strong consideration as the greatest tackle in NFL history and helped pave the way for Shaun Alexander and Ricky Watters to produce eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. In 180 career games, he also allowed only 23 sacks and committed just nine holding penalties protecting the blind side, earning himself nine Pro Bowls, six total All-Pro selections, and a spot on both the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary Team.
Steve Largent: Acquired from the Oilers for an eighth-round pick before the 1976 season, the Seahawks pulled off one of the greatest trade heists in NFL history trading for Largent, who produced eight seasons of 1,000-plus yards and scored an even 100 touchdowns in 14 seasons. "Yoda" wound up making seven Pro Bowls and receiving All-Pro accolades five times on his way to Canton and still holds the franchise record for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns by a wide margin.
Marshawn Lynch: Statistically, Lynch's numbers may not hold up compared to other legends who didn't make the cut on this list. But "Beast Mode" was the undisputed heartbeat of the best teams in franchise history, plowing and stiff-arming his way through defenders like a freight train, creating mini-earthquakes in the SoDo District, and turning in some of the most iconic runs in NFL history. One of only six backs to produce four consecutive seasons of 1,200 rushing yards and 10 or more touchdowns, he'll be in Canton someday.
Ty Gonzalez
Wilson: Wilson is the greatest winner in Seahawks history. Up to a franchise-high nine Pro Bowl selections and counting, the former third-round draft pick helped bring an NFL championship to Seattle for the first time ever in 2013 and continues to be one of the league’s premier passers of his era.
Jones: Keeping the likes of Matt Hasselbeck and Jon Kitna upright and helping pave the way for NFL history, Jones spent all 12 years of his professional career in the Pacific Northwest. Nine Pro Bowls, six All-Pro selections and a Super Bowl appearance later, one of the game’s most dominant blindside protectors added a gold jacket to his résumé in 2014.
Largent: It’s impossible to build a Mount Rushmore of Seahawks legends without their first superstar. From Seattle’s inaugural season in 1976, Largent went on to play all 14 years of his career with the franchise, racking up over 13,000 receiving yards, 100 touchdowns, seven trips to the Pro Bowl, and five All-Pro selections on his way to Canton.
Bobby Wagner: Getting set for his 11th year in the NFL, Wagner has accomplished almost everything a linebacker could possibly aspire to at the professional level. Breaking several franchise records along the way, including the most first-team All-Pro selections in team history (6), the longest-tenured defender in the Pete Carroll era has definitively carved out his place in the Hall of Fame.
Rishi Rastogi
Wilson: The only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in Seattle, Wilson is the definition of the face of a franchise. Since entering the league in 2012, the Seahawks have only missed the playoffs twice. If not for the phantom goal line interception against the Patriots, the 2013-2014 Seahawks, led by second-year quarterback Russell Wilson, would be cemented in history as one of only seven teams in NFL history to win back-to-back championships.
Jones: Jones was the epitome of a franchise offensive lineman. Spanning between 1998 and 2007, Jones missed only four games while also making the Pro Bowl nine times in his career. Jones is undoubtedly the best offensive lineman in franchise history and one can only wonder what a current Seahawks offense could achieve with him on the team in his prime protecting Wilson.
Largent: Largent, an original Seahawks player in their inaugural 1976 season, is the greatest wide receiver in franchise history by all accounts. At the time of his retirement, he held all-time NFL records in receiving touchdowns, yards, and receptions. For what it's worth, at the time he hung up his cleats, he could have easily been considered the greatest wide receiver in NFL history.
Cortez Kennedy: Kennedy may not seem like a surefire top-four player in franchise history, but he’s one of only two Seahawk players to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year and he managed to miraculously achieve that feat on a 2-14 team in 1992. Despite spending all 11 of his seasons with Seattle primarily playing for uncompetitive teams, he was widely recognized as one of the elite pass rushing and run stuffing defensive tackles in the NFL.
Colby Patnode
Wilson: Believe it or not, Wilson almost didn’t make my list given the other quality candidates in consideration. And if he forces his way out of town, those wounds will be too much to overcome for some. But he’s the best quarterback in franchise history by a mile, he's one of the most decorated players to wear a Seahawks uniform, and he was a major part of the lone Super Bowl victory in franchise history, so he snags one of the four spots.
Jones: Jones is the best player in franchise history, regardless of position, as evidenced by the fact he has almost as many All-Pro selections as holding penalties in his career. Nobody was as dominant for as long as Jones and he might be one of the 10 best players in NFL history. This is a no brainer selection.
Kam Chancellor: I know this is a surprising pick for some and if you feel the need to call me "a 12," go right ahead. But one of the best defenses of all-time needed a leader, and while Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman made sure you heard the "Legion of Boom," Chancellor made sure you felt it. Yes, Bobby Wagner and Cortez Kennedy are probably the correct choice here based on stats alone, but when somebody mentions the Seahawks, the second player I think of is "Bam Bam" due to his bone-throttling hits.
Lynch: As it turns out, the first player I think of is Lynch. If you’re a person who thinks calling somebody a 12 is an insult, then go for it. But I don’t care. "Beast Mode" was the heartbeat of the best team in franchise history. He’s the author of the single most impressive play - or even plays - in franchise history. There has never been a more influential or respected player to wear the uniform and I just can’t justify leaving him off my list.
Nick Lee
Wilson: The franchise’s most prolific quarterback and the only one to lead them to a Super Bowl title has to be on here. He may yet add to his resume and hopefully he will be doing that in Seattle moving forward. Give him another election cycle or two and he’s a sure fire Hall of Famer, if he isn't already.
Largent: Largent was ahead of his time, though Bum Phillips and the Oilers apparently didn't know it when they drafted him. Some of his stats in Seahawks franchise history approach Chuck Norris status of legendary. Two separate streaks of four straight 1,000-yard seasons is dizzying.
Pete Carroll: I know this is supposed to be for players, but there is no way to deny Carroll’s place in Seahawks lore atop Mount Rushmore. He is the only head coach to bring the city a Lombardi Trophy and helped author the "Legion of Boom." Plus, under his leadership, Seattle was easily the most consistent NFC franchise for the good part of a decade, making the playoffs nine times in his first 11 seasons.
Lynch: It’s hard to think of the 2012-2015 Seahawks without picturing "Beast Mode" himself. How many Seahawks players have one single play that comes to mind with the mere mention of his name? Beast Quake lives on in NFL lore and puts him squarely on the mountain of legendary Seahawks. If they're smart, they'll carve a bag of skittles next to him too.
Final Seahawks "Mount Rushmore" Standings
Russell Wilson - Five votes
Walter Jones - Four votes
Read More
Steve Largent - Four votes
Marshawn Lynch - Three votes
Bobby Wagner - One vote
Cortez Kennedy - One vote
Kam Chancellor - One vote
Pete Carroll - One vote