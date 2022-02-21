Who Belongs On Seahawks 'Mount Rushmore?'

Russell Wilson: Exceeding all expectations as a third-round pick from the outset, Wilson immediately tied Peyton Manning for the most passing touchdowns by a rookie in NFL history. Since then, all he's done is vault himself into the top-20 all-time for passing touchdowns, tied a franchise-record with nine Pro Bowl selections, and guided the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances as well as a pair of Super Bowls. He's also made a remarkable impact off the field, winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020.

Walter Jones: Known for his unorthodox training methods such as pushing Escalades, Jones deserves strong consideration as the greatest tackle in NFL history and helped pave the way for Shaun Alexander and Ricky Watters to produce eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. In 180 career games, he also allowed only 23 sacks and committed just nine holding penalties protecting the blind side, earning himself nine Pro Bowls, six total All-Pro selections, and a spot on both the NFL's 2000s All-Decade Team and 100th Anniversary Team.

Steve Largent: Acquired from the Oilers for an eighth-round pick before the 1976 season, the Seahawks pulled off one of the greatest trade heists in NFL history trading for Largent, who produced eight seasons of 1,000-plus yards and scored an even 100 touchdowns in 14 seasons. "Yoda" wound up making seven Pro Bowls and receiving All-Pro accolades five times on his way to Canton and still holds the franchise record for receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns by a wide margin.

Marshawn Lynch: Statistically, Lynch's numbers may not hold up compared to other legends who didn't make the cut on this list. But "Beast Mode" was the undisputed heartbeat of the best teams in franchise history, plowing and stiff-arming his way through defenders like a freight train, creating mini-earthquakes in the SoDo District, and turning in some of the most iconic runs in NFL history. One of only six backs to produce four consecutive seasons of 1,200 rushing yards and 10 or more touchdowns, he'll be in Canton someday.