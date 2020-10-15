SI.com
With Increased Role as Receiver, Seahawks RB Chris Carson Flourishing During Contract Year

Coming off a fractured hip sustained late last season, the Seahawks were counting on Chris Carson’s ability to bounce back strong this season and the veteran running back has done just that in 2020 so far.

Despite the challenges this offseason presented, Carson refused to allow the COVID-19 pandemic to significantly impact his rehab program, as he continued working towards being ready for the start of training camp Thanks to his hard work and dedication, the 26-year old has been able to enjoy a successful stretch to begin his fourth season in the league.

On 61 rushing attempts, Carson has produced 289 rushing yards (16th-most), 189 yards after contact (13th-most), three rushing touchdowns (tied for fourth-most), nine broken tackles (tied for 10th-most), and has averaged 4.7 yards per carry (tied for 11th-highest), according to Sports-Info-Solutions.com.

While the Seahawks have to be pleased with Carson’s respectable start to the season, the fourth-year pro’s opportunities in the run game have been reduced significantly so far, as the offense has focused on passing the ball a lot more rather than handing it off. As a result, the former seventh-round pick is far behind the pace he set on the ground last season.

Through his first five games of the 2019 campaign, the Oklahoma State product carried the ball 94 times, recording 380 rushing yards, 233 yards after contact, one rushing touchdown, 11 broken tackles, along with averaging 4.04 yards per carry.

Since Seattle’s offense hasn’t been utilizing its running game nearly as much compared to previous seasons, which has allowed Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to dominate through five contests, Carson’s results as a receiver have been impacted significantly in a positive way. Taking into account his increased usage in the passing game, the dual-threat running back has been able to outproduce his pace from the 2019 campaign and he’s also been one of the top pass-catching backs across the entire league.

Over five games this season, the Mississippi native has been targeted 23 times, recording 21 catches (fifth-most among all running backs who’ve earned at least 10 targets), 140 receiving yards (eighth-most), 148 yards after the catch (ninth-most), and three touchdown receptions (tied for most). He also has zero drops (tied for fewest), and has averaged 6.7 yards per catch (11th-most), according to Sports-Info-Solutions.com.

In comparison, Carson was targeted 17 times in 2019, producing 15 catches for 105 receiving yards, 145 yards after the catch, two touchdown receptions, one drop, along with averaging 7.0 yards per catch through the first five games of the season.

Even though the Seahawks have historically relied heavily on their running game under coach Pete Carroll, this adjustment towards more passing with Wilson has allowed them to become one of the more explosive offenses in the league, as they’re currently averaging the second-most points per game (33.8).

Considering the majority of the league’s highest-paid running backs can make an impact as both a ball carrier and as a pass catcher, this type of increased role might not be the worst thing for Carson, as he’s slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. With that in mind, showcasing his strong talents on the ground and as a receiver out of the backfield could improve his chances of landing a lucrative contract after this season.

While it’s unlikely he’d receive a contract similar to Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey’s four-year, $64 million deal, there’s a strong chance the explosive running back will earn a similar contract to Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s recent four-year, $48 million extension. With that said, his contract situation will largely be determined by his health, as he’s suffered season-ending injuries in two of his first four seasons in the league.

Scheduled for a Week 6 bye, Carson is slated to enjoy a week of rest and will be looking to maintain his stellar play through the remainder of the 2020 campaign. Since the Cardinals’ defense has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game (124.2) in the NFC this season, it’s possible the Seahawks’ lead back might be able to generate his first 100-yard rushing performance of the season when he returns to action in Week 7. 

