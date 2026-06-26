Devon Witherspoon Enters 2026 A Newly-Crowned NFL Superstar

Devon Witherspoon came close to doing something that has only been done one time in NFL history. Back in February, he nearly won Super Bowl MVP. In a game dominated by Seattle’s defense, Spoon had a sack, a quarterback hit that generated a game-ending interception that was taken for a touchdown, and a breakup, while allowing just 21 yards.

It was a brilliant performance to cap off a brilliant run of performances for Spoon, who had been mostly excellent since returning from injury midseason. His only truly bad games were the last two games against the Rams, and even there, the NFC Championship bout included two game-turning pass breakups by him in the endzone. He was now known as a superstar.

What He’s Brought

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) celebrates after a sack with linebacker Drake Thomas (42). | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Witherspoon was a good player in his first two years, of course. He established himself as a great all-around corner, who could cover and play the run from both inside and outside corner spots. He accrued votes for defensive rookie of the year in 2023, and was a big part of the significant defensive improvement the team made in 2024.

But knowledge of his all-around brilliance was mostly relegated to people who watched every Seahawk game. The team didn’t make the playoffs either year, so their opportunities to showcase their abilities in front of a big audience were limited. 2025 saw Seattle’s defense ascend to the top of the mountain, in more ways than one.

The Contract Situation

Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) react after a play. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

One wrinkle to the Witherspoon saga that we’re in the middle of right now involves his likely-imminent contract extension. Having finished his third year, he is now eligible for a new deal, and is supposedly working on it, but it’s not finished yet. When it’s done, it will likely set the market for his position, in excess of $31 million per year.

Whatever the amount may be, the extension will make him a Seahawk for the foreseeable future, and an integral part of this elite defense going forward. He’ll be to this defense what Richard Sherman or Kam Chancellor was to the Legion of Boom defense. Regardless of cost, this is something that should excite every fan of this team.

What To Expect

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Devon will have his extension before September, and it will set the market, although I’m not sure if it’ll be a three year or four year one. Either way, I believe 2026 will be his best season yet. It’s about time that he catches the positive end of some turnover luck and comes up with a few interceptions, and some health luck will also increase his value.

He may not be a top tier corner in terms of his coverage abilities, lagging behind the likes of Patrick Surtain or Derek Stingley Jr, but what he brings in tackling, run support, and blitzing makes up for it. By the end of the season, he may even be acknowledged as the best cornerback in football by the general public. The sky is the limit.

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