Seahawks Make 6 Front Office Promotions, Including 2 Assistant GMs

The Seattle Seahawks had no choice but to reshuffle their front office this offseason after losing former assistant general manager Nolan Teasley, vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner and pro scout Azzaam Kapadia to the Minnesota Vikings.

Those changes were offset on Wednesday when the Seahawks made six personnel title changes for people already in the building. Chief among those adjustments was a dual promotion to assistant general manager for Matt Berry and Willie Schneider.

Berry was previously the vice president of player acquisition for three seasons, but he's worked in numerous roles with the Seahawks dating back to 2008. Schneider has been the director of pro scouting since 2023, after originally beginning with the franchise as an intern.

Here's a look at all the new titles in the Seahawks' front office.

Matt Berry — Assistant General Manager (previously VP of player acquisition)

Willie Schneider — Assistant General Manager (previously director of pro scouting)

Aaron Hineline — Director of Player Personnel (previously director of college scouting)

Armani Perez — Director of Pro Personnel (previously assistant director of pro personnel)

Jason Barnes — Director of College Scouting (previously assistant director of college scouting)

Patrick Ward — Vice President/Research & Analytics (previously director of research and analytics)

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Obviously, there are more changes than there were losses. But that makes sense when the team made all the moves as internal promotions instead of hiring from outside the franchise.

That's an especially good sign for the Seahawks, however, as they believe in the personnel that is already in the building and helped them win Super Bowl LX this past season. Teasley and Kirchner were huge pieces of that effort, of course, but general manager John Schneider can have full confidence that the current group fits their culture.

"I wish Nolan, Trent and Azzaam well in Minnesota, and I'm excited to be able to promote from within to maintain the culture and continuity in the personnel department," Schneider said, per the Seahawks' official website. "I love our core group of guys, and we all enjoy working together as we spend so much time building this team throughout the year."

Teasley, the Seahawks' former assistant general manager, accepted the Vikings' general manager job. Kirchner became Minnesota's assistant general manager after serving as the vice president of player personnel with the Seahawks for the last seven years.

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