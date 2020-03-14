SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (3/13/20) - 6 Cap Casualties Seattle Should Consider Signing

Corbin Smith

Amid growing coronavirus concerns, the NFL continued to conduct business as usual on Friday with several marquee players receiving pink slips less than a week before free agency tips off. Locked on Seahawks host Corbin Smith takes a look at Seattle's new coaching staff changes, discusses the chances of Seattle pursuing ex-Minnesota stars Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph, and analyzes Mike Iupati's market heading into the free agency period.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will Seahawks Consider Bringing Back Brandon Mebane?

With free agency right around the corner, the Seahawks could be in dire need of reinforcements in the interior of their defensive line and re-signing a familiar face could go a long way toward solidifying the group for next season.

Corbin Smith

Ex-Browns CB T.J. Carrie to Visit Seahawks This Week

Looking for extra depth at the nickel cornerback position, Carrie is expected to visit with the Seahawks this week as a possible competition option for Ugo Amadi.

Landon Buford

Seeking a Dual-Threat Backup, Jeff Driskel Could Make Sense for Seahawks

After already scouting one dual-threat quarterback from the XFL, the Seahawks will likely continue searching through the free agent market looking for mobile, strong-armed backup options behind Russell Wilson.

Thomas Hall10

by

the_Welcher

Seahawks Free Agency Preview

While the coronavirus has stalled the rest of the sports world, the NFL expects free agency to open on March 18 as expected. Which Seahawks will hit the market and what players will general manager John Schneider target?

Corbin Smith

Locked On Seahawks (3/12/20) - Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc on NFL, Sports World

Special guest Trina Chapman-Smith, a family doctor and published author, joins the show to answer questions about the COVID-19 pandemic, rehabbing Seahawks players, and much more!

Corbin Smith

Report: Veteran TE Jordan Reed Visits Seahawks

While most major sporting events have come to a halt due to the coronavirus, business continues to roll as usual for Seattle with the talented, oft-injured Reed being the latest free agent to meet with team representatives.

Corbin Smith

by

nmenert177777

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Justin Madubuike

With Jarran Reed, Al Woods, and Quinton Jefferson all slated to hit free agency, Seattle could look to add a versatile defensive tackle early in April's draft. Could Madubuike be a strong fit in Pete Carroll's defense?

Nick Lee

Another prediction on Clowney from a great resource in Joel Corry.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Finalize 2020 Coaching Staff

Bringing two former first-round picks into the fold and promoting several current coaches, Seattle finalized its staff for the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Receives Lombardi Cancer Foundation Award of Excellence

Wilson received the prestigious award for his philanthropy work at Seattle Children's Hospital, where he spends every Tuesday during the season visiting children in the pediatric cancer unit.

Landon Buford