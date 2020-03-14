Locked On Seahawks (3/13/20) - 6 Cap Casualties Seattle Should Consider Signing
Corbin Smith
Amid growing coronavirus concerns, the NFL continued to conduct business as usual on Friday with several marquee players receiving pink slips less than a week before free agency tips off. Locked on Seahawks host Corbin Smith takes a look at Seattle's new coaching staff changes, discusses the chances of Seattle pursuing ex-Minnesota stars Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph, and analyzes Mike Iupati's market heading into the free agency period.