Locked On Seahawks (2/7/20) - An Appreciation for the Greatness of Duane Brown

After losing Russell Okung in free agency prior to the 2016 season, the Seahawks struggled to find a capable replacement protecting Russell Wilson's blind side. Finally, a midseason trade brought Duane Brown to town in 2017, finally solidifying one of the most important positions in the sport. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss Brown's legacy following comments made by Hall of Famer Walter Jones, look at four free agents Seattle could pursue, and continue their position-by-position review analyzing Seattle's defensive ends group.