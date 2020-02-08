SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/7/20) - An Appreciation for the Greatness of Duane Brown

After losing Russell Okung in free agency prior to the 2016 season, the Seahawks struggled to find a capable replacement protecting Russell Wilson's blind side. Finally, a midseason trade brought Duane Brown to town in 2017, finally solidifying one of the most important positions in the sport. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss Brown's legacy following comments made by Hall of Famer Walter Jones, look at four free agents Seattle could pursue, and continue their position-by-position review analyzing Seattle's defensive ends group.

Another former Detroit Lion joinin the Seahawks secondary?

Seahawks LB Cody Barton Ready to Compete for Starting Job in 2020

Following a strong finish to his rookie campaign in Seattle, Cody Barton is primed to take over as Seattle's next starting strongside linebacker.

No mention of Russell Wilson, who LED THE LEAGUE in game-winning drives this year? What a joke.

Seahawks Position Review: Search for a Third Receiving Option Continues

Seattle should be set with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf torching opposing defenses for years to come, but finding another reliable weapon on the outside remains on the agenda for 2020.

Multiple Seahawks Secure Salary Guarantees

As part of contract language, Seattle has typically scheduled guarantees to vest on the Friday after the Super Bowl and this offseason is no different.

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Tight End

Seattle will gladly welcome back starter Will Dissly, but as indicated by reported interest in veteran Greg Olsen, the team is looking to add reinforcements at a position that was ravaged by injuries in 2019.

Locked On Seahawks (2/6/20) - Pre-NFL Combine Seven-Round Mock Draft

Making selections for each of Seattle's eight picks, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang conduct their first mock draft of the season.

A mock with a #Seahawks trade down in the first round... Already more accurate than most for that reason alone!

Seahawks Banking on L.J. Collier Following Rasheem Green's Footsteps

After enduring a challenging rookie season, Seattle remains hopeful Collier will have a similar second-year breakout to teammate Rasheem Green and contribute at multiple positions in 2020.

Veteran TE Greg Olsen Scheduled to Visit with Seahawks

With plenty of uncertainty at the tight end position heading into the offseason, the Seahawks are looking into potentially signing Olsen, who would add another reliable receiving weapon to the offensive arsenal.

