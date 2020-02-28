Locked On Seahawks (2/27/20) - Assessing Defensive Line Talent at NFL Combine

With Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed heading towards free agency for Seattle, a defensive line that struggled to generate quarterback pressure last season desperately needs reinforcements. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith, Rob Rang, and Nick Lee discuss which drills and measurements will matter most as the Seahawks evaluate defensive end and defensive tackle prospects, break down potential early-round options at both positions, and take a look at the significant changes coming to this year's combine.