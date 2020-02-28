SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/27/20) - Assessing Defensive Line Talent at NFL Combine

CorbinSmithNFL

With Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed heading towards free agency for Seattle, a defensive line that struggled to generate quarterback pressure last season desperately needs reinforcements. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith, Rob Rang, and Nick Lee discuss which drills and measurements will matter most as the Seahawks evaluate defensive end and defensive tackle prospects, break down potential early-round options at both positions, and take a look at the significant changes coming to this year's combine.

Seahawks Aiming for Continued Development from Shaquem Griffin

Entering his third season in the NFL, Griffin will receive another chance to further improve his skills as a situational pass rusher in 2020.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Darrell Taylor

Given the struggles the team had getting to opposing quarterbacks last year, Seattle may want to double dip drafting EDGE defenders. Could Taylor be a strong day two candidate to help out the pass rush?

Nick Lee

Seahawks Combine Confidential: Defensive End/EDGE

Though this class lacks the star power and depth of a historic 2019 group, Seattle will have several viable defensive ends and hybrid rushers to choose from in the first two rounds to address the team’s most glaring weakness.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/26/20) - Strong Offensive Line Class Comes at Right Time for Seattle

Potentially losing three starters in free agency, Seattle will be keeping a close tab on tackles, guards, and centers this week.

CorbinSmithNFL

Aiming to Fortify Tight End Group, Seahawks Stockpiling Veterans

After signing former Carolina star Greg Olsen, Seattle doesn't look to be finished adding seasoned veterans to the tight end group and should feature a quality, experienced array of players at the position.

Thomas Hall10

If Russell Wilson isn't digging the CBA and speaks out, that's saying something, right?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Combine Confidential: Offensive Line

With three key linemen set to hit free agency next month, Seattle could have multiple starting roles to fill heading into 2020. Luckily, this year's draft class features an abundance of talent at the tackle, guard, and center positions.

CorbinSmithNFL

'Very Versatile' Jamarco Jones Will Compete to Start for Seahawks in 2020

After gaining valuable experience at both guard spots in 2019, the surprisingly versatile Jones willy likely enter his third season with the Seahawks competing for a starting role at multiple positions.

CorbinSmithNFL

I don't think people realized how serious of an ankle injury L.J. Collier suffered.

CorbinSmithNFL

gohawks48

John Schneider, Seahawks Relishing Different View Heading Into 2020 NFL Draft

Armed with eight 2020 draft choices, including three compensatory picks, Seattle general manager John Schneider had a far more positive outlook in his return to Indianapolis than this time a year ago.

CorbinSmithNFL

MTRUE