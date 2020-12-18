GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring Former Seahawks Pro Bowler Shawn Springs

Former top-five pick and Pro Bowl cornerback Shawn Springs chats with Seahawk Maven reporter Hannah Hoover to reflect on his successful NFL career, launching his own business after hanging up his cleats, Sunday's exciting Week 15 matchup between Seattle and Washington, and more in an exclusive interview.
Seahawk Maven reporter Hannah Hoover catches up with former Seahawks and Washington Football Team legend Shawn Springs to discuss his successful playing career, where his innovative bug came from launching his own company after he hung up his cleats, how Seattle's offensive line stacks up against Washington's fierce pass rush in Week 15, and much more!

