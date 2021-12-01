Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 17-15 Loss to Washington

    The Seahawks have spent all season searching for a winning formula. But for the eighth time in 11 tries, they've come up empty-handed. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap their latest defeat to the Washington Football Team and look beyond 2021.
    Unable to claw back from another dreadful offensive performance, the Seahawks fell 17-15 to the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football. With the defeat, Seattle drops to 3-8 on the season and is all but out of the postseason race.

    Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez tell you what they saw and where the Seahawks need to go from here in the video above.

