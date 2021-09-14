September 14, 2021
Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks 28-16 Win vs. Colts

Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez break down their final thoughts from Seattle's season-opening victory over Indianapolis, including a phenomenal showing from Russell Wilson and Bryan Mone.
Opening a new season with a bang, led by three touchdown passes by Russell Wilson in the first two quarters, the Seahawks raced out to an 11-point halftime advantage and exited Lucas Oil Stadium with a commanding 28-16 road win over the Colts on Sunday.

Putting a bow on the season-opening win, check out the video above as reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez share their final thoughts on Wilson's dominant performance, a stellar debut for Shane Waldron as a play caller, a monster outing by Bryan Mone, and more!

