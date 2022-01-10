Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 38-30 Victory Over Cardinals

Despite losing impending free agent safety Quandre Diggs to a gruesome leg injury, the Seahawks have concluded their 2021 season in high spirits following a 38-30 win over the Cardinals. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez look back on the game and offer their final thoughts on how it all went down.

The 2021 season is in the books for the Seahawks, who closed out an otherwise disappointing campaign on a high note with a 38-30 victory over the playoff-bound Cardinals. Backed by a vintage performance by quarterback Russell Wilson, 190 yards on the ground from running back Rashaad Penny, a gutsy outing by an injury- and COVID-depleted defense and some energizing plays from its special teams unit, Seattle arguably saved its very best for last.

Watch the video above to hear Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap the action and discuss what stood out the most as the Seahawks impeded their division rival's quest for the NFC West crown.