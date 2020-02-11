Locked On Seahawks (2/10/20) - Could Rest of NFC West Capitalize on 49ers' Super Bowl Hangover?

The 49ers dominated the NFC West in 2019, winning all but one of their six divisional matchups and sweeping both the Rams and Cardinals. In the first of a five part Ultimate Crossover series, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins forces with Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers, Bear Mader of Locked On Rams, and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals offer unique perspectives on the 49ers, discuss the potential for a Super Bowl hangover, and what's next for the franchise heading into the offseason.