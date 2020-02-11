SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (2/10/20) - Could Rest of NFC West Capitalize on 49ers' Super Bowl Hangover?

CorbinSmithNFL

The 49ers dominated the NFC West in 2019, winning all but one of their six divisional matchups and sweeping both the Rams and Cardinals. In the first of a five part Ultimate Crossover series, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins forces with Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers, Bear Mader of Locked On Rams, and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals offer unique perspectives on the 49ers, discuss the potential for a Super Bowl hangover, and what's next for the franchise heading into the offseason.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Seahawks Pry CB Darius Slay Away from Lions?

Seattle already upgraded its secondary at Detroit's expense by acquiring Quandre Diggs before the trade deadline. Would it make sense to inquire about the availability of one of his former teammates?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Hawks are the best

Seahawks Position Review: Dramatic Makeover May Loom at Tight End

Seattle believes Will Dissly will be back at full strength, but behind him, only two other players are under contract and the tight end group could look substantially different after free agency and the draft.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Seahawks in XFL Week 1 Report: Christine Michael Slips Up, Literally

Exhibiting many of the not-so-endearing traits that led to him being washed out of the NFL, Michael only produced positive yardage on one play for the BattleHawks, headlining a mostly tough weekend for former Seahawks.

CorbinSmithNFL

If I was a fan who bought tickets and a Sunday night game got moved to Monday night, I'd be infuriated.

CorbinSmithNFL

Thoughts on first weekend of the XFL?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

5 Seahawk-y Senior Bowl Standouts

Analyst Matty F. Brown highlights a quintet of Senior Bowl prospects that have traits that could lead Seahawks general manager John Schneider to pick them in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matty F. Brown

by

hawkdawg

Report: Greg Olsen Expected to Visit Seahawks on Wednesday

Though free agency doesn't officially start until March 18, the mutual decision between the Panthers and Olsen to part ways allows the veteran to get a head start on finding his next team.

CorbinSmithNFL

Former Seahawks to Watch in Sunday’s XFL Double Header

The XFL will officially kick off its inaugural season this weekend and several ex-Seahawks will have a chance to star for their respective teams.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Offseason Q&A #1 (2/8/20)

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith answers listener questions, including the chances Seattle could pull off a blockbuster trade before free agency begins.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks LB Cody Barton Ready to Compete for Starting Job in 2020

Following a strong finish to his rookie campaign in Seattle, Cody Barton is primed to take over as Seattle's next starting strongside linebacker.

Thomas Hall10