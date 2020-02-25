Locked On Seahawks (2/24/20) - Could Seattle Target Another TCU Standout in First Round?

While more than 300 prospects look to improve their draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine through drills and athletic testing, the real business goes on behind the scenes for the Seahawks and all 31 other teams. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses what really matters for general manager John Schneider during combine week, answers listener mailbag questions, and provides scouting reports on three players mocked to the Seahawks at pick No. 27 this week, including TCU standout Ross Blacklock.