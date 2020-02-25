SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/24/20) - Could Seattle Target Another TCU Standout in First Round?

CorbinSmithNFL

While more than 300 prospects look to improve their draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine through drills and athletic testing, the real business goes on behind the scenes for the Seahawks and all 31 other teams. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses what really matters for general manager John Schneider during combine week, answers listener mailbag questions, and provides scouting reports on three players mocked to the Seahawks at pick No. 27 this week, including TCU standout Ross Blacklock.

I'll believe the Seahawks are drafting a cornerback in the first round when I see it. Just not John Schneider's style.

CorbinSmithNFL

Greg Olsen Ready to 'Earn My Stripes' with Seahawks

After exploring multiple options, including a reunion with former coach Ron Rivera, Olsen couldn't pass up playing with Russell Wilson and feels like a rookie again with a fresh start in Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2020 Scouting Combine Preview

While 300-plus prospects show off their athletic skills in Indianapolis, the real business will take place behind the scenes for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll as Seattle builds its offseason blueprint.

CorbinSmithNFL

4 Seahawks Combine Stars Who Didn't Pan Out

Ahead of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, analyst Matty F. Brown looks back at four former Seahawks who impressed in Indianapolis.

Matty F. Brown

All-22 Review: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett's Top 5 Plays of 2019

Reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his five-year NFL career, Lockett took the baton from Doug Baldwin and emerged as Seattle's top receiver, producing highlight-reel worthy grabs each week. Which ones stood out as his best?

CorbinSmithNFL

WATCH: Former Seahawks running back Christine Michael powers through New York's defense for an impressive touchdown run to give St. Louis an early 6-0 lead.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Offseason Profile: Shaquill Griffin

After recording multiple career highs in 2019 and making the Pro Bowl for the first time, Shaquill Griffin will look to build off of his outstanding performance in 2020.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Receiver

Adding another receiver to the mix alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf may not be a top priority, but several intriguing veteran options could be available for Seattle in free agency next month.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/21/20) - Assessing Justin Britt's Future in Seattle

Working his way back from a torn ACL, Britt's status with the Seahawks will be one to monitor in coming weeks as he enters the final year of his contract.

CorbinSmithNFL

Jerry Rice, Seahawks legend...

CorbinSmithNFL