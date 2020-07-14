SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (7/13/20) - Who's the Best Defender in the NFC West?

Corbin Smith

In a division loaded with defensive talent, which players stand out as the best of the best in the NFC West? Kicking off a pre-training camp crossover series, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith teams up with Brian Peacock of Locked on 49ers, Brad Mader of Locked On Rams, and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals discuss the possibility of Jamal Adams heading to the division and break down the best defensive players on each team heading into the 2020 season.

Film Breakdown: Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks Has Elite Fundamentals

Even without the luxury of a normal offseason, analyst Matty Brown believes Jordyn Brooks already has the fundamentals in place to thrive as a rookie in Seattle.

Matty F. Brown

WATCH: Rashaad Penny making good progress in ACL recovery.

Corbin Smith

Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 25-23

Breaking into the top 25 players on Seattle's roster, a hard-hitting safety hopes to break into the lineup in his sophomore season and a journeyman pass rusher could be a full-time starter for the first time in his NFL career.

Corbin Smith

In Latest Plot Twist, Quinton Dunbar's Attorneys Withdraw From Armed Robbery Case

Less than 72 hours after being implicated for bribery and covering up a crime, Dunbar will now have new representation after Michael Grieco and Michael Weinstein withdrew as counsel on Monday, casting further doubt about the cornerback's future.

Corbin Smith

Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 3 Defeat Against Saints

Following the first two games of the 2019 campaign, the Seahawks entered a Week 3 matchup against the Saints with an unblemished record. However, poor performances on both sides of the football ultimately led to their first defeat of the season.

Thomas Hall10

Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 30-26

Continuing to break down all 90 players on Seattle's roster in preparation for training camp, a third-year cornerback could have another shot to prove himself as a starter while a rookie pass rusher hopes to immediately help fix one of the team's biggest flaws.

Corbin Smith

Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 35-31

Continuing to break down Seattle's 90-man roster, two defenders from the 2019 draft class will aim to take on more prominent roles in their second seasons and a fourth-year receiver faces a make or break season heading towards free agency.

Corbin Smith

No, the Seahawks Should Not Trade for Raheem Mostert

As Seattle knows well, Mostert thrived last season in San Francisco, particularly dominating in the playoffs. But even after a breakout year, following the decision to sign Carlos Hyde, would it really make any sense to pursue the disgruntled back in a trade?

Ty Gonzalez

Could Seahawks’ Offensive Line Actually Improve Despite Turnover?

Though Pete Carroll hoped to maintain continuity up front, Seattle may have as many as four new starters alongside Duane Brown this upcoming season. Could the group surprise with so many new faces?

Nick Lee

Lack of Preseason Makes a Seahawks Reunion More Viable

Thanks to the global pandemic currently impacting the entire world, NFL players will get dramatically reduced preseason reps. This would make re-signing a former Seahawk Pro Bowler a bit more valuable to a young position group.

Colby Patnode

