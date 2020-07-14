Locked On Seahawks (7/13/20) - Who's the Best Defender in the NFC West?

In a division loaded with defensive talent, which players stand out as the best of the best in the NFC West? Kicking off a pre-training camp crossover series, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith teams up with Brian Peacock of Locked on 49ers, Brad Mader of Locked On Rams, and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals discuss the possibility of Jamal Adams heading to the division and break down the best defensive players on each team heading into the 2020 season.