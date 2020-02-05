SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/4/20) - Examining Greg Olsen's Potential Fit in Seattle

CorbinSmithNFL

Kicking off his free agency tour after officially being released on Monday, veteran tight end Greg Olsen reportedly plans to visit with the Seahawks along with two other teams. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss Olsen's potential fit in Seattle and why he'd be a solid addition for 2020, take a trip down memory lane to revisit Seattle's 21-20 Week 1 win over Cincinnati, and share their thoughts on the team's overall outlook at tight end after an injury-riddled season.

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: EDGE Defender

Seattle hopes to re-sign free agent Jadeveon Clowney, but adding additional edge rushers will be important for a team that finished second-to-last in the NFL in sacks in 2019.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Veteran TE Greg Olsen Scheduled to Visit with Seahawks

With plenty of uncertainty at the tight end position heading into the offseason, the Seahawks are looking into potentially signing Olsen, who would add another reliable receiving weapon to the offensive arsenal.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Johnny Football

Seahawk Maven Staff Predicts Super Bowl LIV Winner

One of the NFL's best offenses will battle one of the league's elite defenses in Miami. Who will snag the coveted Lombardi Trophy?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks in Prime Position to Improve, Retake NFC West This Offseason

Unlike most other playoff teams and their three divisional rivals, Seattle has most of its stars locked up and has ample cap space and draft capital to improve an 11-win team over the next several months.

Nick Lee

Seahawks Position Review: Russell Wilson Ascends to Elite Status

Coming off one of his best, if not the best, season of his NFL career, Wilson will continue to find ways to improve as the Seahawks remain set at the quarterback position.

CorbinSmithNFL

5 Questions Seahawks Must Answer This Offseason

As long as Russell Wilson is under center, Seattle's title window will stay open. But to win the Super Bowl in 2020, the organization must address several key issues, including fixing a dormant pass rush.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Predicting the Seahawks Next Hall of Famer

Seattle had plenty of star power on its roster over the past two decades, but after Steve Hutchinson’s election as part of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, it might be a while before another Seahawk makes it to Canton.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Locked On Seahawks (2/3/20) - Could Seattle Target Center with First Round Pick?

The future of the center position remains in flux for Seattle. Could a member of LSU's national championship team be the long-term answer?

CorbinSmithNFL

Clowney to be paid like he got 20 sacks last year? Woof... that's a lot of money. https://sports.yahoo.com/ian-rapoport-discusses-odds-seahawks-192829095.html

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Legend Steve Hutchinson Elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

A five-time First-Team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler, Hutchinson earned his rightful place among football royalty and will be inducted to Canton in August.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88