Locked On Seahawks (2/4/20) - Examining Greg Olsen's Potential Fit in Seattle

Kicking off his free agency tour after officially being released on Monday, veteran tight end Greg Olsen reportedly plans to visit with the Seahawks along with two other teams. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss Olsen's potential fit in Seattle and why he'd be a solid addition for 2020, take a trip down memory lane to revisit Seattle's 21-20 Week 1 win over Cincinnati, and share their thoughts on the team's overall outlook at tight end after an injury-riddled season.