With John Schneider at the controls, few teams have traded down more frequently in the draft than Seattle. If he wants to do it again this year, which teams could be interested in surrendering multiple picks to jump back into the top 10?

During his 12 years calling the shots as general manager for the Seahawks, John Schneider has earned a reputation for his propensity for orchestrating draft weekend trades. In fact, dating back to 2011, only the Patriots have executed more trades moving up or down the draft board.

While Schneider has been best known for his willingness to trade down and has done so seven times in the previous five drafts, he's also been one of the most aggressive executives when it comes to moving up for a coveted prospect. Including a deal with the Patriots to move back into the second round to select receiver DK Metcalf in 2019, he's traded up 11 times, tied for the third-most in the NFL over the past decade.

Holding a top-10 selection for the first time since Schneider's first year at the helm along with a pair of second round picks, past precedent suggests he will be active once again working the phones. What remains to be seen, however, is whether he will aiming to trade down to recoup additional picks or move back into the first round to acquire a premium talent.

With the 2022 NFL Draft now a mere 10 days away, which other teams jump out as the best potential trade partners for the Seahawks if Schneider wants to trade down? Watch the video above as reporter Corbin Smith and draft analyst Rob Rang investigate six teams who could have interest in their top-10 selection and what those suitors would be able to give up in return.