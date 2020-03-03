SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (3/2/20) - Breaking Down Seahawks' Combine Visits

CorbinSmithNFL

On the ground in Indy, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith had the chance to speak with several NFL prospects at last week's scouting combine, discovering 15 prospects who had met with Seattle. Smith and fellow co-host Rob Rang take a closer look at which players visited with Seattle a week ago, answer listener mailbag questions, and analyze 10 prospects who fit the Seahawks' thresholds at their respective positions and improved their draft stock at the combine.

Seahawks Bolster Defensive Front in Post-Combine Mock Draft

With rumors circulating Seattle could lose Jadeveon Clowney and Jarran Reed in free agency, general manager John Schneider wastes little time adding defensive line reinforcements with five selections in the first three rounds.

CorbinSmithNFL

Home Field Advantage Key for Seahawks Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney

Less than three weeks away from the start of free agency, rumors are starting to circulate about other teams potentially being interested in Clowney. Seattle hopes the allure of playing for a perennial contender in Seattle persuades him to stay put.

CorbinSmithNFL

Dillon88

LISTEN: I joined the Field Gulls podcast to break down what I saw, heard at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

CorbinSmithNFL

ChaseRiddell41

Seahawks Draft Profile: Bryce Hall

While Seattle hasn't drafted a cornerback earlier than the third round under general manager John Schneider, Hall possesses the size, length, and ball skills to warrant bucking that trend in April.

Nick Lee

I'm under the presumption George Fant will be targeted by 5-6 teams at least in free agency.

CorbinSmithNFL

Dillon88

Carroll: 'Smarter' Poona Ford Poised for Breakout Season with Seahawks

Ford didn't receive much publicity for a respectable second season in Seattle, but with the chance for an even greater role defensively in 2020, the organization believes he could be ready to take off in year three.

CorbinSmithNFL

10 Defensive NFL Combine Standouts Who Should Interest Seahawks

Closing out the week-long combine, several defensive prospects improved their stock with impressive showings in Indianapolis. Which ones would be good fits for Seattle?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Draft Profile: Michael Ojemudia

Seattle hasn't typically drafted cornerbacks earlier than day three and covets a specific type of player with length and explosiveness. Keeping with those trends, Ojemudia should be on the team's radar to add secondary depth.

Ryan Fountain

Seahawks Counting on Tre Flowers to Follow Shaquill Griffin's Path

Flowers played well in spurts during his second season in Seattle, but after slogging through a challenging postseason, the pressure will be on for him to make a major leap forward in 2020.

CorbinSmithNFL

Dillon88

Brace for the Seahawks to Draft a Running Back Early... Again

In recent years, fewer running backs are getting drafted in the first round than ever before. Could the Seahawks buck that trend?

CorbinSmithNFL