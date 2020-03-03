Locked On Seahawks (3/2/20) - Breaking Down Seahawks' Combine Visits

On the ground in Indy, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith had the chance to speak with several NFL prospects at last week's scouting combine, discovering 15 prospects who had met with Seattle. Smith and fellow co-host Rob Rang take a closer look at which players visited with Seattle a week ago, answer listener mailbag questions, and analyze 10 prospects who fit the Seahawks' thresholds at their respective positions and improved their draft stock at the combine.