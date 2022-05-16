Pre-OTAs Seahawks Q&A: Who Starts at Cornerback in Week 1?

Reporter Corbin Smith delves into several Seahawks-centric topics in his latest live stream Q&A session, including who holds the edge to start at cornerback to open the 2022 season.

With the start of organized team activities right around the corner, for a second straight offseason, an intense cornerback battle looks to be brewing in the Seahawks' secondary.

Along with re-signing veteran Sidney Jones, Seattle reunited free agent Artie Burns with former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and used a pair of draft choices to select Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen in the fourth and fifth round respectively. The team also hopes second-year defender Tre Brown will be fully recovered from a patellar tendon injury that abruptly ended his rookie campaign and ready to compete for a starting gig.

Heading into the next phase of the offseason program, all five of those players could be in the mix for playing time, while returning veterans John Reid and Michael Jackson will also try to throw their hats into the ring. Additionally, Justin Coleman, Ugo Amadi, and Marquise Blair will engage in a three-way competition at the slot cornerback role.

Who holds the advantage with less than three months until training camp? In my latest Q&A live stream, I take a close look at the impending cornerback race and which players should be favored to start for the Seahawks in Week 1, dive into the possibility of the franchise persuading a star quarterback to come out of retirement, share my thoughts on sleepers to watch from the team's latest draft class, and much more!

To hear the entire podcast, check out the video above. Thanks as always for the questions and keep 'em coming each week!