Locked On Seahawks (6/5/20) - Remembering NFC West-Winning 2007 Seahawks

Corbin Smith

Nearing the end of his tenure as coach, Mike Holmgren led the Seahawks on one last pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy in 2007. His veteran-laden squad won 10 games, capturing a fourth straight division title. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee revisit one of the best, yet often forgotten, teams in franchise history, discuss K.J. Wright's return from shoulder surgery, and break down Nos. 90-86 in our Top 100 Seahawks countdown.

Seahawks LB K.J. Wright Ahead of Schedule, Expects to Play in Season Opener

Making significant progress after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, Wright plans to be back in action for Seattle in Week 1, regardless of whether the season starts on time or not.

Corbin Smith

Jay Inslee Gives Green Light for Seahawks, Other Professional Teams in Washington

For teams in Washington to resume activities, several benchmarks must be hit, including adhering to league-mandated "return to play" safety plans and spectator-less games.

Corbin Smith

Ranking Opposing Quarterbacks Seahawks Will Face in 2020

Looking to make the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years, the Seahawks will face several top-tier quarterbacks in 2020. Which ones rank as the best dueling partners for Russell Wilson?

Nick Lee

Several NFL teams taking day off to honor George Floyd.

Corbin Smith

Former All-Pro Chad Brown Gives Advice to Seahawks Draftees in 'Unusual' Offseason

Rookies faced unparalleled challenges trying to prepare for their first training camp without OTAs or minicamps. But a former Seahawks icon believes mental preparation will go a long way towards success for these first-year players.

Nick Lee

Demarcus Christmas, Bryan Mone Set to Play Significant Snaps for Seahawks in 2020

With the offseason winding down, the Seahawks still haven't added much depth at the defensive tackle position. If they choose to sit pat before training camp, Mone and Christmas will need to step up as key reserves.

Thomas Hall10

Report: Seahawks Coaches Expected to Return to Facility on Friday

King County remains in phase one of governor Jay Inslee's reopening plan, but the county applied for "phase 1.5" on Thursday, potentially allowing coaches to return to the VMAC as early as Friday.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Fired Up to Reunite with Bruce Irvin

During his first four seasons in the league, Wagner was able to create a powerful bond with Irvin and he's looking forward to sharing the field with the fellow 2012 draftee once again next season.

Thomas Hall10

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in AFC West

The Seahawks are no strangers to adding talent after the third wave of free agency. They could do it again this offseason as other teams start to cut and trade players while finalizing 53-man rosters.

Colby Patnode

Did Pete Carroll, Seahawks Miss Mark with Colin Kaepernick?

On his "Flying Coach" podcast, Pete Carroll said the right things in regard to Kaepernick's impact as a social activist. But the team's decision not sign him earlier shows Carroll and the Seahawks have been complicit in banning the quarterback from the league.

Corbin Smith

