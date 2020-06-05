Locked On Seahawks (6/5/20) - Remembering NFC West-Winning 2007 Seahawks

Nearing the end of his tenure as coach, Mike Holmgren led the Seahawks on one last pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy in 2007. His veteran-laden squad won 10 games, capturing a fourth straight division title. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee revisit one of the best, yet often forgotten, teams in franchise history, discuss K.J. Wright's return from shoulder surgery, and break down Nos. 90-86 in our Top 100 Seahawks countdown.