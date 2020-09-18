Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive: Faith, Family, and Football with Shaun Alexander
Hannah Hoover
Once known as one of the NFL's premier running backs starring in the Seahawks backfield, Shaun Alexander has remained highly successful since hanging up his cleats after the 2008 season. Reporter Hannah Hoover joins the legendary runner to reflect on his historic 2005 MVP season, his desire to help others through community outreach and ministry programs, his Hall of Fame chances, and much more in an exclusive Blue Friday interview.