Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive: Faith, Family, and Football with Shaun Alexander

Hannah Hoover

Once known as one of the NFL's premier running backs starring in the Seahawks backfield, Shaun Alexander has remained highly successful since hanging up his cleats after the 2008 season. Reporter Hannah Hoover joins the legendary runner to reflect on his historic 2005 MVP season, his desire to help others through community outreach and ministry programs, his Hall of Fame chances, and much more in an exclusive Blue Friday interview.

If Smoke Clears, Seahawks Have Surrealistic Moment Ahead of Them This Sunday

Just like the smoke still lingering over Seattle, the status of Sunday's prime time game between the Seahawks and Patriots remains foggy at the moment. But assuming it is played as scheduled, it will be a surreal moment without the 12s in the stands.

Ty Gonzalez

Fourth Down Call Shows 'Different Mentality' for DK Metcalf, Seahawks Offense

In the past, coach Pete Carroll has been scrutinized for being too conservative on fourth down situations and taking the ball out of Russell Wilson's hands. But on Sunday, he and his staff showed they were willing to adapt philosophically and the aggressiveness paid off in a 13-point Week 1 win.

CorbinSmithNFL

Despite Early Success, TE Greg Olsen Believes Seahawks Have Work to Do Offensively

Despite a strong offensive showing in Atlanta, one of Seattle's newest acquisitions believes their offense still has plenty of room to grow and will need to do a better job of taking pressure off Russell Wilson throughout the regular season.

Thomas Hall10

Pete Carroll: Seahawks Defense 'Coming to Knock the Hell Out of You'

Throughout his 10-plus seasons roaming the sideline in Seattle, Carroll's defenses have been known for speed and physicality. Though it was just one game, it was already apparent in Atlanta that the Seahawks have returned to their fast, hard-hitting ways after a disappointing 2019 season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Air Quality Remains Concern for Seahawks-Patriots on Sunday Night

The forecast for this weekend suggests Seattle and New England should be able to suit up. But as this past week showed, such models haven't necessarily been accurate and as fires continue to burn across the west coast, the NFL must have a backup plan ready.

CorbinSmithNFL

Enemy Confidential: Defensive-Minded Patriots Remain Formidable Foe for Seahawks

While the Patriots didn't necessarily light up the scoreboard in Cam Newton's first start with his new team, Bill Belichick's defense remained stingy, picking off Ryan Fitzpatrick three times and holding the Dolphins to 11 points in Week 1.

CorbinSmithNFL

Without Preseason, Seahawks Look to Prior Experience Game Planning Against Cam Newton

Preparing for a highly-anticipated prime time showdown, the Seahawks are slated to host the new-look Patriots on Sunday and are faced with the daunting task of preparing against a former MVP quarterback without the luxury of any exhibition games.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks G Damien Lewis Hoping to Honor Girlfriend's Father with Helmet Decal

While Lewis wore Breonna Taylor's name on his helmet in Week 1, he has a much more personal connection he hopes to honor moving forward in his girlfriend's father Andrew Sledd, who was a victim of police brutality nearly 30 years ago.

CorbinSmithNFL

7 Former Seahawks Tabbed as Modern-Era Nominees for Hall of Fame's Class of 2021

While most of the seven nominees with prior Seahawks ties played most of their outstanding careers with other teams, Shaun Alexander will get another crack at becoming a semi-finalist for the first time as he tries to find his way to Canton.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Garners NFC Offensive Player of the Week Honors

Putting together arguably the finest single game performance of his career, Wilson earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week accolades for the 10th time following the Seahawks 38-25 win in Atlanta.

CorbinSmithNFL