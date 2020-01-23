Locked On Seahawks (1/22/20) - Seahawks Boasting Tons of Cap Space Entering 2020

After being in cap hell last season, the Seahawks have more than $20 million in dead cap hits coming off the books, creating tons of financial flexibility to re-sign their own players and upgrade the roster in coming months. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses why Seattle could be more aggressive in free agency than usual, reflects on the rookie seasons for Seattle's 2019 draft class, and hands out grades for each player. Rob Rang also calls in from Mobile to share some takeaways from Wednesday's Senior Bowl practices.