Locked On Seahawks (1/22/20) - Seahawks Boasting Tons of Cap Space Entering 2020

CorbinSmithNFL

After being in cap hell last season, the Seahawks have more than $20 million in dead cap hits coming off the books, creating tons of financial flexibility to re-sign their own players and upgrade the roster in coming months. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith discusses why Seattle could be more aggressive in free agency than usual, reflects on the rookie seasons for Seattle's 2019 draft class, and hands out grades for each player. Rob Rang also calls in from Mobile to share some takeaways from Wednesday's Senior Bowl practices.

Quandre Diggs Poised for Huge Second Season with Seahawks

After making an immediate difference for Seattle's defense after joining the team at the trade deadline, Diggs is on track for an impactful sophomore season in the Pacific Northwest.

Price Point Matters as Jarran Reed, Seahawks Contemplate Future

Previously posting double digit sacks, Seattle would love to bring Reed back on a new deal. But after a disappointing season hindered by a suspension, his financial demands will ultimately determine if he fits into the team’s plans.

Recent History Suggests Seahawks Prioritize Senior Bowl Prospects

With Pete Carroll and John Schneider at the helm, Seattle has placed an emphasis on the Senior Bowl as an evaluative tool, selecting 24 players in the draft who participated in Mobile.

Seahawks Have Decisions to Make at Center

Entering the final year of his contract and coming off a torn ACL, Justin Britt's future in Seattle remains in limbo. But if the team moves on from him, what's the best avenue to take in an effort to replace him?

Hard to envision the defensive coaches listed here leaving their current teams unless they're offered a defensive coordinator position that is a true promotion. …

Analysis: Investigating Will Dissly’s Impact on Seahawks’ Offense

When Dissly went down with another season-ending injury back in October, Russell Wilson lost one of his most trusted targets and Seattle's aerial attack suffered.

Locked On Seahawks (1/21/20) - Seahawks Heavily Invested in Senior Bowl Evaluations

Seattle has unearthed plenty of stars, as well as several draft busts, from an important week of evaluation in Mobile and will look for the next wave of contributors in the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Seahawks G Phil Haynes’ First NFL Snaps

Haynes wasn’t activated until November after opening the season on the PUP list, but he was thrown into the fire in the divisional round after playing zero regular season snaps. How did the rookie out of Wake Forest hold up in an adverse situation?

Shaquill Griffin Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Originally selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, Griffin will replace Richard Sherman, the player who he ultimately replaced in Seattle's secondary two years ago.

Hindsight is always 20/20. But do you think it was a mistake cutting Sherman? https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/seahawks/did-the-seahawks-make-a-mistake-by-letting-richard-sherman-go/

