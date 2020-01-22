Locked On Seahawks (1/21/20) - Seahawks Heavily Invested in Senior Bowl Evaluations
CorbinSmithNFL
Making the playoffs seven of the past eight seasons, the Senior Bowl has served as an important part of the Seahawks evaluation process building a consistently competitive roster. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang look back at Seattle's recent history of drafting players who participated in the Senior Bowl, share some stories from previous weeks in Mobile, and discuss some of the standouts from Tuesday's practice sessions.