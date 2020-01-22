SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (1/21/20) - Seahawks Heavily Invested in Senior Bowl Evaluations

CorbinSmithNFL

Making the playoffs seven of the past eight seasons, the Senior Bowl has served as an important part of the Seahawks evaluation process building a consistently competitive roster. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang look back at Seattle's recent history of drafting players who participated in the Senior Bowl, share some stories from previous weeks in Mobile, and discuss some of the standouts from Tuesday's practice sessions.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Analysis: Investigating Will Dissly’s Impact on Seahawks’ Offense

When Dissly went down with another season-ending injury back in October, Russell Wilson lost one of his most trusted targets and Seattle's aerial attack suffered.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Johnny Football

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Seahawks G Phil Haynes’ First NFL Snaps

Haynes wasn’t activated until November after opening the season on the PUP list, but he was thrown into the fire in the divisional round after playing zero regular season snaps. How did the rookie out of Wake Forest hold up in an adverse situation?

CorbinSmithNFL

Shaquill Griffin Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Originally selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, Griffin will replace Richard Sherman, the player who he ultimately replaced in Seattle's secondary two years ago.

CorbinSmithNFL

Hindsight is always 20/20. But do you think it was a mistake cutting Sherman? https://www.seattletimes.com/sports/seahawks/did-the-seahawks-make-a-mistake-by-letting-richard-sherman-go/

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Rookie of the Year

Quieting his critics with an impressive start out of the gate, DK Metcalf provided Russell Wilson with a new explosive weapon who should emerge as one of the NFL’s best receivers in quick order.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Have Decisions to Make at Center

Entering the final year of his contract and coming off a torn ACL, Justin Britt's future in Seattle remains in limbo. But if the team moves on from him, what's the best avenue to take in an effort to replace him?

Nick Lee

Locked On Seahawks (1/20/20) - Seahawks Bolster Defensive Line in Latest Mock Draft

Seattle could lose defensive tackle Jarran Reed during free agency. But a worthy replacement may be available in April's draft.

CorbinSmithNFL

7 Free Agents in NFL Championship Games Who Seahawks Could Pursue

Seattle typically avoids jumping into the free agent spending spree in March. But with a team poised to contend in 2020 and ample salary cap room, a few marquee players from Sunday's championship games could be on the team's radar.

CorbinSmithNFL

Ex-Seahawks Richard Sherman, Frank Clark Basking in Super Bowl Limelight

While the Seahawks sit at home preparing to make a run in 2020, Sherman and Clark have made the most of their change of scenery and will be vying for a Lombardi Trophy with their new teams in Miami.

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks will officially have pick No. 64 in the second round in April, finishing off the Chiefs/Frank Clark trade. …

CorbinSmithNFL