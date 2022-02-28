Skip to main content

Seahawks Offseason Q&A #2 (2/27/22)

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith answers a wide variety of Seahawks and NFL questions in his latest live stream Q&A session heading into this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

With the NFL Scouting Combine set to kick off next week, I'm back for my latest live stream Q&A session tackling your biggest Seahawks and NFL-related questions.

What would Seattle's offense look like if Gerald Everett departs in free agency? Which running backs stand out as the best day three fits for the Seahawks in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft? What does the future hold for Marquise Blair and Seattle's nickel cornerback spot?

Thanks for all of your questions and keep 'em coming each week! Check out all of my responses in the video above.

