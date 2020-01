In the final Q & A session of the 2019 season, I tackle a wide variety of listener questions on the Seahawks and NFL.

Among topics discussed, I examine Seattle's top draft needs heading into the offseason, look at a potential international game in 2020, analyze Marquise Blair's chances of earning a starting role next to Quandre Diggs, and much more!

Thanks for the questions and keep 'em coming each week!